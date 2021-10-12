Tracy High’s golf team hosted 14 teams on Monday at the annual Bulldog Invitational Tournament, the last 18-hole tournament before teams go into their league and section championships.
This year’s champion was Monte Vista High of Danville with a team score of 423, with Foothill High of Pleasanton taking second (445). Tracy High’s team placed ninth out of the 14 teams.
Tracy High senior Hayden Andrade was the Bulldogs’ top golfer with a score of 100 on the par-73 course. She said she can often break 90 in an 18-hole round, but the strong winds on Monday, strong enough to knock down a tree along the first fairway, translated to extra strokes on the team’s home course.
“We knew that coming in but it was way worse than we expected,” she said. “None of us have ever played in anything like that, so it was really hard to guess every shot because it was so windy, and it didn’t stop. It stayed windy all day.”
She expects better conditions next Monday when Tracy heads to the Tri-City Athletic League championship tournament at Swenson Park Golf Course in Stockton. As of Monday Tracy was 3-5 in league, with two losses each to St. Mary’s and Lodi and a win and a loss against Lincoln. The Bulldogs will wrap up the regular season this week with matches against West and Tokay, two teams that Tracy has already beat in the first round of league play.
“For an individual score I think a lot of us will do pretty well. We’ll definitely have some people that will be able to move on to divisionals,” Andrade said.
West High has not had a full team this year. Senior Madalyn Luepke and freshman Amara Hackney have still played at league matches and competed in Monday’s tournament, with Luepke shooting 113 and Hackney 119.
“Personally I played good but the wind definitely wasn’t fun,” Luepke said, adding that airborne dust was a constant irritant, but she was still happy with her score.
“My score today definitely gives me more confidence in how I play,” she said, adding that even with just two players on the team she and Hackney have been competitive.
“It’s tough with only two players, but we get by. We play like any other season.”
Monday’s individual champion was Sophia Bardunias of Monte Vista, shooting 81. Her teammates Emily Luo and Ayesha Khanna tied for second, each shooting 82.
Bulldog Invitational Tournament
Monday, Tracy Golf and Country Club, par 73
Monte Vista 423, Foothill A 445, Christian Brothers 460, Foothill B 479, Dublin 506, St. Mary’s 510, Granada 527, Lincoln 553, Tracy 573, Edison 610, Riverbank 640, Hilmar NS, Tokay NS, West NS.
Top six – Sophia Bardunias, Monte Vista, 81. Emily Luo, Monte Vista, 82. Ayesha Khanna, Monte Vista, 82. Hailey Widmer, St. Mary’s, 84. Elizabeth Hang, Foothill A, 84. Kristen Yeh, Foothill A, 84.
Tracy – Hayden Andrade 100, Melanie Yanke 112, Emerson Frerichs 120, Micaela Martinez 120, Lauren Hoock 121, Dani Francis 139.
West - Madalyn Luepke 113, Amara Hackney 119.
