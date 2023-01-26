The always fiery crosstown rivalry match between the Tracy High and West High girls soccer teams saw the Bulldogs and the Wolf Pack play out another draw on Tuesday night – leaving the season Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) series deadlocked.
The two teams met for the first time this winter on Jan. 5 at Tracy with the scoreboard reading 1-1 after 80 minutes.
On Tuesday, the ‘Dogs (5-2-6, 2-0-5 TCAL) played the role of the visitors at West’s Steve Lopez Stadium and could almost taste the victory on two separate occasions. However, the Wolf Pack (4-7-4, 2-3-2 TCAL) once again showed off their never say die attitude to claw back into the game twice. It ended 2-2.
The Bulldogs had the majority of the possession and created a number of chances throughout the game. But, the hosts defended admirably and did enough to hang around and salvage an important tie as far as TCAL standings go.
Junior midfielder Ava Coverdale carried the torch for the visitors – giving head coach Phil Kalis’ side the lead once in each half. Coverdale’s first was set up by junior Abigail Riley and her second was teed up by freshman Olivia Colmenero.
Tracy are still undefeated on their league campaign however the number of ties has significantly harmed their chances at the TCAL title. Coverdale was close to delivering the much needed win but the hosts had other ideas.
The Wolf Pack also scored once in each half. Freshman midfielder Lucia-Noor Behnam combined with fellow freshman forward Olivia Sams for the equalizer with the former slotting the ball into the Tracy net from close range after Sams forced a turnover in the ‘Dogs’ box.
With time running out, senior set-piece specialist Hailey Ann Stubbles delivered another moment of magic for West as she tied the game up in the second half with a long range free kick.
Tracy sophomore goalkeeper Jasmin Alvarez made three saves on the night. The tie has left the ‘Dogs just above their crosstown rivals in third place in the TCAL standings. West are alive and well in the playoff hunt in fourth place and with three league games remaining.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.