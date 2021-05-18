Tracy High senior Trinity Sandridge closed out her high school soccer career with a hat trick in the Bulldogs’ final game of the season Friday, leading her team to a 5-0 win over Lodi in Tracy High’s Wayne Schneider Stadium.
“This game meant a lot to me. I played with girls who were on my first team and finishing my last game with them was really emotional,” she said afterward. “All of the girls are like family and to go out scoring three goals is absolutely amazing. I couldn’t ask for a better team these past four years.”
Sandridge, who is bound for University of Nevada, Reno, next year to play women’s soccer, said her fourth year on the varsity team turned out to be more complicated than the previous three.
“There were times when we didn’t know if we would have girls at the games and we didn’t know what was going on. I’m so glad we pulled through. I’m just so glad I could play with my teammates and get this last season together,” she said.
Tracy coach Nate Perry noted that the Bulldogs 7-1-1 record put the team at the top of the Tri-City Athletic League, but because of COVID-19 restrictions some of the Bulldogs’ main opponents, including St. Mary’s of Stockton, did not get in as many games this season, so there would be no league champion declared this year.
Perry did note that with experienced seniors making up about half of the team this squad was likely to go deep in playoffs. It also could have been the fourth year in a row for Tracy to win the league title.
Sandridge scored Tracy’s first goal 12 minutes into the first half. She collected a pass from senior Ciara Lucas, charged up the right side past Lodi’s defense, side-stepped past a defender in the middle and shot the ball into the left side of the net.
Junior Bailey Gualco scored next, with a pass from senior Alina Garcia and a breakaway up the middle for a one-on-one shot against Lodi’s goalkeeper, making it a 2-0 game in Tracy’s favor at the half.
Gualco scored again 10 minutes into the second half, again with the assist from Garcia and another breakaway up the middle.
Sandridge scored two more goals in the final two minutes, one with an assist from senior Mysha Mamsa for a breakaway up the middle, and the other unassisted from the about 25 yards out from the left side with a shot right over the Lodi goalkeeper’s head.
Delta Charter 4, Big Valley Christian 1
The Delta Charter Dragons pulled out a win at Big Valley Christian High in Modesto on Monday.
Junior Leslie Mangskau scored three of the Dragons’ goals and had one assist. Team captain Alyssa Dulkevich scored a goal and had an assist, and sophomore Jianna West and junior Summer Prime also provided assists. Junior goalkeeper Lauriana McMichael-Romero had three saves.
The Delta Charter defense, led by West, Gabriana Franco and Alexandra Golie protected their goal through the game, with Big Valley Christian’s only goal coming on a penalty kick.
