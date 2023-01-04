Tracy High’s girls soccer team opened Tri-City Athletic League play with a 4-0 win over Tokay High on Tuesday at Wayne Schneider Stadium.

The Bulldogs (4-2-1, 1-0 TCAL) brought strong play to both ends of the field, controlling the ball on offense for most of the game and with a defensive effort that allowed the Tokay Tigers (5-5-1, 0-1 TCAL) few chances to take any shots.

