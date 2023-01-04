Tracy High’s girls soccer team opened Tri-City Athletic League play with a 4-0 win over Tokay High on Tuesday at Wayne Schneider Stadium.
The Bulldogs (4-2-1, 1-0 TCAL) brought strong play to both ends of the field, controlling the ball on offense for most of the game and with a defensive effort that allowed the Tokay Tigers (5-5-1, 0-1 TCAL) few chances to take any shots.
“We’ve been working really hard at practice on teamwork and making those quick passes between each other, and talking a lot,” said junior Abigail Riley, one of the key’s to Tracy’s offense on Tuesday with a goal and an assist. “Communicating and doing the best that we can together, working together and knowing each other’s strengths and weaknesses, that’s what we try to do.”
Tokay was just a warmup as the Bulldogs start TCAL. After Thursday’s crosstown matchup against West High the Bulldogs’ next opponent will be Lincoln of Stockton, the team that Tracy shared the league title with last year, with Tracy traveling to Stockton on Tuesday for that one.
“Of course we’re looking forward to playing Lincoln. They’re a very, very good school and we’re up for the challenge,” Riley said.
The Bulldogs started off on Tuesday sizing up the Tokay defense. Sophomore AnaLisa Aguilera and senior Savannah Cordero turned back any Tokay threats to get the ball to Tracy’s fowards, with junior Ava Coverdale and Cordero each getting shots as they pressured the goal. In the 13th minute Cordero sent a pass up the middle where Coverdale collected the ball and fired it just to the right of the Tokay goalie for the first goal of the night.
“At the beginning I think we played well but the beginning was a little bit slow,” Coverdale said. “After that first goal it was like we started getting our mojo, getting into the rhythm of the game and really playing well with each other.”
Seniors Alyssa LaVelle and Mary Jane Anzo and sophomore Jasmine Zapien also were part of Tracy’s offensive attack, and Tracy’s defenders gave the Tigers, who had just two shots on goal all night, with sophomore goalkeeper Jasmin Alvarez blocking both, and few chances to launch their own attacks.
In the 34th minute the Bulldogs scored their second goal after sophomore Alexa Munoz took a corner kick from the right and then charged in after the ball, which landed in front of the right side of the goal. Coverdale and Anzo each got a touch on the ball, though it was Munoz who came in to put it in the goal.
“I called for it, took the shot and it ricocheted into the goal,” Munoz said, adding that once she knew she had a shot her teammates deferred.
“Tonight I saw a lot of us playing together, just communicating. We’re all just really humble individuals and want to see each other succeed and play good as a team.”
Just 3 minutes into the second half Anzo scored after Riley brought the ball up the left side and took a shot. The Tokay goalie deflected the ball, but Anzo came in from the right side to finish the play.
The Bulldogs kept the pressure on the Tokay goal, scoring again in the 53rd minute when Coverdale passed the ball from the middle out to Riley on the left side, where Riley made the shot to make it a 4-0 game.
After that the Bulldogs dialed back the pressure on Tokay and Coach Phil Kalis took out his key starters to give the rest of the team playing time.
