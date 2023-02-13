The Tracy High girls soccer team was stunned by the Rodriguez Mustangs on Monday night with the visitors coming from behind in overtime to force a penalty shootout and eliminate the Bulldogs in the first round of the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 playoffs at Wayne Schneider Stadium.
Some good fortune and poor finishing from the ‘Dogs kept the Mustangs in the game throughout the 90 minutes and allowed them to see the lottery that is a penalty shootout — after snatching a late equalizer to make it 1-1 — in which Rodriguez’s goalkeeper shined brightest, saving two.
The hosts controlled the match for a good 60 minutes of regulation and then virtually the entirety of overtime — when senior midfielder Savannah Cordero finally broke the deadlock from the penalty spot — however one moment of fortuitous magic from the visitors was enough to completely flip the momentum heading into the shootout.
“That was typical to a lot of our games this year,” Tracy head coach Phil Kalis told the Tracy Press. “We dominated the run of play, dominated the chances, and just couldn’t find that second goal.”
Kalis was understandably in low spirits after seeing his players find themselves on the end of the toughest type of loss in the sport. The Bulldogs have tied a number of games from winning positions this season and racked up a total of six on the year — with the last being the costliest.
“We probably had 15 corner kicks,” he said. “But that’s soccer. It’s cruel like that sometimes. Sometimes you’re the better team and you don’t win. We just had to be opportunistic and finish those chances. We were playing a really quality opponent in a quality bracket.”
Tracy set up very well against a formidable opponent in Rodriguez. The Mustangs have lost just twice heading into the postseason curtain raiser — despite being seeded at No. 11 in the division.
The Bulldogs, though, were good value for their No. 6 seeding with a controlled display of passing, team pressing and wave after wave of attacks in the first half.
The hosts troubled the Mustangs goalkeeper on a number of occasions with junior forward Ava Coverdale coming closest to sending the ‘Dogs into the next round. Coverdale found a ton of joy with her pace against the visitors relatively high line but just could not find a way past the goalkeeper despite seeing her eye to eye three or four times.
In the first half, the Bulldogs were let down by their final pass in attack. In the second, the passing was a lot sharper, however the ball simply did not want to go in.
At the other end, Tracy’s center back partnership of senior Alyssa LaVelle and sophomore Addison Perry did a terrific job of nipping any Rodriguez attack attempts in the bud high up the pitch. The hosts pressed well for most of the night, forcing the Mustangs to sit deep and hope for counter attacking opportunities and to not much avail.
After the break, the Mustangs came out braver and took the game to the ‘Dogs, pinning them back in their own half for the first 10-15 minutes. After an idle opening 40, freshman goalkeeper Breea Lewandowski was tested a few times — passing all with flying colors.
The ‘Dogs got their first attempt of the second half 25 minutes into the frame when freshman midfielder Olivia Colmenero dragged a close-range effort just wide after Coverdale found her with a nice flick on from a long throw in.
Coverdale then had a couple of chances to send the stadium into a frenzy. First, with six minutes left of regulation, as Colmenero returned the favor from earlier with a glorious ball in behind that the former latched on to perfectly before dragging a low effort just wide of the post.
The second was a spectacular solo effort from Coverdale deep into stoppage time as she picked up the ball in the right channel and beat her defender with a burst of pace only to scuff the shot straight at the Rodriguez goalie.
It was just that type of a night for Tracy’s No. 5. The electric forward did everything right and was by far the most dangerous member of the ‘Dogs and it was just the finishing touch that was missing from an all-time playoff performance.
Kalis was pleased with his team creating so many opportunities despite the defeat. He was left disappointed with the early exit however satisfied overall with the season his side was able to produce.
“I thought our girls were fantastic this year,” he said. “They had an amazing attitude. The attitudes of all their families was amazing. We didn’t always get the results that we wanted but a lot of times teams can get down because of that and they really stayed positive the whole year. I’m proud of this group.”
Tracy got off to the stronger start in overtime, persistently knocking on Rodriguez’s door before their prayers were finally answered.
A lovely lofted corner kick delivery from sophomore midfielder Alexa Munoz caused a goalmouth scramble in the Mustangs’ box, forcing the referee to point to the spot — albeit somewhat belatedly — after noticing a handball in the crowd.
Cordero converted the spot kick with confidence to make it 1-0. Looking at the way the game was unfolding late on, it felt as though Tracy all but had one foot in the next round. But then, the unthinkable happened.
Having not threatened much in overtime, Rodriguez managed to find the equalizer after a Mustang forward was able to stay onside and get an excellent first touch on a hopeful lump towards the Tracy box before lobbing the onrushing Lewandowski to send the game into penalty kicks right at the death.
That goal was visibly a huge blow to the ‘Dogs and one that could have knocked all the confidence out of the team after having the Mustangs down and almost out just seconds earlier.
However, there was no time to dwell on the setback as only cold blood prevails in shootouts. With that, Coverdale expertly converted Tracy’s first spot kick. Rodriguez scored first and then made it 2-1 with Cordero up next.
Scoring two penalties in one game against the same goalkeeper is not an easy task and that theory proved to be the case here too as the Mustangs’ goalie sniffed out Cordero’s intentions, palming her strike away to give the visitors the advantage.
Things then went from bad to worse for the ‘Dogs as Rodriguez scored on their next attempt and sophomore midfielder Jasmine Zapien saw her shot saved to make it 3-1 Mustangs.
With their backs firmly against the wall, Lewandowski saved Rodriguez’s fourth penalty to give the ‘Dogs a glimmer of hope. Senior midfielder Mary Jane Anzo then scored to make it 3-2, putting some pressure on the visitors. But the Mustangs kept calm and coolly converted their fifth and final spot kick to end Tracy’s season.
The stadium fell in complete silence. Tears were flowing down many faces. The ‘Dogs’ performance on the night did not deserve for the season to end so abruptly. But the cruel beauty of soccer is that you don’t always get what you deserve. Anything is possible when the ball is in play and Tracy was the fatal victim of that this time around.
