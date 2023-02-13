The Tracy High girls soccer team was stunned by the Rodriguez Mustangs on Monday night with the visitors coming from behind in overtime to force a penalty shootout and eliminate the Bulldogs in the first round of the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 playoffs at Wayne Schneider Stadium.

Some good fortune and poor finishing from the ‘Dogs kept the Mustangs in the game throughout the 90 minutes and allowed them to see the lottery that is a penalty shootout — after snatching a late equalizer to make it 1-1 — in which Rodriguez’s goalkeeper shined brightest, saving two.

