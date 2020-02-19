Buckingham Charter 3, Millennium 2
The Millennium Falcons fell to Buckingham Charter (11-2-3, 7-1-1 Central Valley California League) 3-2 in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 6 playoffs.
The Millennium girls had come back from a 2-0 halftime deficit to tie the score at 2-2 before Buckingham Charter’s last-minute goal.
Junior Alyssa Garza scored the Falcons’ first goal after taking a corner kick from senior Amber Cook, and junior Hasna Aini scored with a shot to the bottom left corner a few minutes later.
The Falcons finished their season at 10-10-1 overall, 8-4-0 in the Central California Athletic Alliance.
