The Kimball High girls soccer team moved past the first round of the California Interscholastic Federation Division 5 tournament with a 1-0 win over Fresno Christian High on Tuesday in Fresno.
Kimball Coach Ron Hattley reported that the Jaguars (15-9-2, 7-4-1 Valley Oak League) started strong with good possession right from the start, and scored in the second minute of the match.
Senior midfielder Elissa Giuliacci brought the ball up the right side, maneuvered past two defenders and into the right corner. From there she crossed the ball to the middle where senior forward Mariya Hinojosa was in position to send the ball into the net.
From that point on the Jaguars continued to apply pressure to the Fresno Christian goal throughout the first half. Senior goalkeeper Jordan Claire blocked three direct shots, and the Kimball defenders cleared away a couple others.
The Fresno Christian Eagles (19-4-1, 4-0 East Sierra League) turned up the pressure on the Kimball goal in the second half, with Claire blocking two more of the Eagles direct shots and the Jaguar defense also holding up under pressure. The Eagles also had a chance to score on a penalty kick, which hit the post and bounced away.
Hattley credits sophomore forward Mia Leval, and senior forward Charlize Castro, backed by sophomore Emily Chacon and junior Priscilla Gonzalez at midfield, with keeping up the pressure on the Fresno Christian goal, and the back line of freshman Brooklyn Vanderlip, junior Jordan Sawyer, senior Allyson Thompson and sophomore Yesenia Contreras with protecting the Kimball goal.
The Jaguars, who are the No. 5 seed in Division 5 now host No. 8 University Prep (15-4-2, 8-0 Northern Athletic League) of Redding at 5 p.m. Thursday at Kimball High’s Don Nicholson Stadium. Winner of Thursday’s semifinal game will play for the CIF NorCal Division 5 title on Saturday, with time and location to be announced.
