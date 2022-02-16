Kimball 1, Rosemont 0
The Kimball High girls soccer team advances to the semifinals of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 4 playoffs with their 1-0 win over Rosemont High on Wednesday in Sacramento.
Kimball High coach Ron Hattley reported that the Rosemont team (13-4-3, 8-1-1 Sierra Valley Conference) came out strong, and nearly scored within the first 3 minutes on a point-blank shot that hit the crossbar and bounced out.
“We weathered it for about 12 or 13 minutes, then calmed down and played strongly,” Hattley said.
Sophomore Mia Leval scored for the Jaguars at the 25th minute, finishing after a run with the ball to the top of the penalty area.
“She was dominant all night, barely missing on three other shots,” Hattley said. He added that Kimball brought strong overall defense to the game as the midfielders stopped numerous attacks and distributed the ball well.
“It was definitely a team win for us,” Hattley said. He added that senior goalkeeper Jordan Claire had five saves in the goal, with one key play a sliding save on a forward’s shot on goal.
The win gains the Jaguars (13-8-2, 7-4-1 Valley Oak League), the No. 5 seed in Division 4, a home game for Friday’s semifinal match when they face West Park (9-6-1, 7-4-1 Foothill Valley League) of Roseville. The West Park Panthers, the No. 8 seed in Division 4, scored a 4-2 upset win on Wednesday over No. 1 seed Ripon High in Ripon.
McClatchy 4, Tracy 4 (5-4 PKs)
The Tracy High girls soccer team finished the season with a loss in the penalty kick shootout in the quarterfinals of the SJS Division 1 playoffs. The Bulldogs (10-6-1, 8-2-0 Tri-City Athletic League) scored first and held a 2-0 lead at the half, and the McClatchy Lions (14-1-1, 12-0-0 Metropolitan Conference) outscored the Bulldogs 4-2 in the second half to tie it up 4-4. The Lions then won the penalty kick shootout 5-4.
Holt Academy 2, Millennium 0
The Millennium Falcons finished their season in the semifinals of the SJS Division 6 tournament, where they took a 2-0 loss to Holt Academy in Stockton. The Falcons (15-8, 12-2 Central California Athletic Alliance/Mountain Valley League) came into the championship tournament as the No. 4 seed sharing the league title with Holt Academy (19-3-2, 12-2-0 CCAA/MVL), who came into the tournament as the No. 1 seed.
Holt Academy will now face No. 3 Mariposa High in the Division 6 championship game on Saturday.
