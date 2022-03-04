The Kimball High girls soccer team will play for the California Interscholastic Federation NorCal Regional title now that the Jaguars have defeated their second opponent in the NorCal Division 5 tournament.
On Thursday the Kimball team defeated University Prep of Redding 1-0 at Don Nicholson Stadium, moving them to the championship game on Saturday at Sutter Union High School. There the Jaguars will face the Sutter Huskies (22-2-3, 10-0-2 Butte View League), champions of the Butte View League and Northern Section Division 2.
This year’s Kimball team had advanced further in post-season play than any previous team when the Jaguars finished as runners’ up in Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3, with a loss last week on penalty kicks in the championship game.
“We’ve made it far, like really far. We’ve put our heart out on the field. That loss that we took last week, we’re making up for it,” said sophomore striker Mia Leval, who scored the lone goal in Thursday’s win.
Senior goalkeeper Jordan Claire added that her team has earned its place among the state’s top high school teams.
“They put in the effort. They all have the skill. I’m proud of everybody. This is definitely a record-breaking season for all of us,” she said.
Coach Ron Hattley said the Thursday’s win came against a team that he expected would bring substantial offensive pressure to make it a high-scoring game. The pressure he expected was there all game, but the Kimball defense was ready for it.
“We were able to turn them back really well, and a lot of that had to do with our backs,” he said. “Our backs were counterattacking and forcing them to defend.”
The Jaguars took the advantage in the first half when Leval took a pass on the right side and created an opportunity for an open shot.
“One of my players sent it to the flag and their goalie came out and I just cut it and then shot it,” she said.
The University Prep team continued with the pressure in the second half. Kimball kept up an aggressive presence at midfield, but also had to play the last part of the second half with only 10 players after senior midfielder Elissa Guiliacci received a second yellow card.
“They were the key, because I expected this team to score on us,” Hattley said. “I expected a high-scoring game. I really did. It turned out to be the kind of game we like.”
Claire agreed that the Jaguars needed to be solid on defense against a persistent University Prep team.
“In the first half they had a lot of pressure. In the second half they came out fire-blazing. They wanted to put one in the back of the net but I had a strong line and they weren’t going to let anybody in,” she said. “We were determined to keep it 1-0 and not go into overtime and that’s exactly what we did.”
