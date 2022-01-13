Kimball 2, East Union 0
The Kimball Jaguars and East Union Lancers played a close match on Monday, with the Kimball girls outshooting East Union with 10 shots on goal for the Jaguars compared to four for the Lancers as Kimball won it 2-0
Kimball got on the scoreboard in the 13th minute when sophomore Mia Level \collected a pass from senior Elissa Giuliacci, took a long run and made a chip shot over the East Union goalie. The Jaguars scored again in the second half when senior Allyson Thompson made a free kick from 55 yards out.
Senior goalkeeper Jazmin Saavedra blocked three East Union shots.
The Jaguars are now 6-6-2, 2-2-1 Valley Oak League, and East Union is 5-4-0, 0-2-0 VOL.
Tracy 6, Tokay 0
The Tracy High Bulldogs kept constant pressure on the Tokay goal on Friday at Tokay High in Lodi, finishing with a 6-0 win. The Bulldogs had 22 shots on goal compared to three for Tokay with senior goalkeeper Hannah Schaller preserving the shutout for Tracy.
The Bulldogs scored in the first minute on a shot from junior Savannah Cordero. In the seventh minute Cordero passed to sophomore Ava Coverdale, who scored Tracy’s second goal. Cordero scored again in the 18th minute on asn assist from senior Isabella Navarro.
Coverdale scored Tracy’s fourth goal 2 minutes into the second half on an assist from junior Alyssa LaVelle. Freshman Alexa Munoz scored another for Tracy on an assist from junior Muskaan Khinda, and senior Emily Ecclestone scored Tracy’s sixth goal on an assist from freshman Bayli Brown.
Tracy stands at 3-3-1, 2-0-0 Tri-City Athletic League. Tokay is 2-5-0, 0-2-0 TCAL.
Delta Charter 8, ABLE Charter 1
On Friday the Delta Charter varsity girls soccer team defeated ABLE Charter with a score of 8-1. Senior Leslie Mangskau scored four goals for the Dragons, junior Jianna West scored three goals, and senior Alyssa Dulkevich scored one goal. The first half senior goalkeeper Taylor Hidalgo made three saves, and in the the second half senior Gabriana Franco was in goal and made three saves.
The win puts the Dragons at 3-2, 3-1 in the Mountain Valley League. ABLE Charter is 0-3.
St. Mary’s 3, West 1
The St. Mary’s girls took the lead late in the first half in their 3-1 win against West on Friday in Stockton. The Rams scored first on a corner kick, with another goal in the last minute of the first half to take the 2-0 lead.
West came back midway through the second half as senior Kiara Blanchard scored on an assist from senior Emma Valadez. West kept up the offensive pressure through the second half but could not tie it up. The Rams scored again in the 78th minute to make it a 3-1 game.
West won the junior varsity game 5-0. Rianna Quiruz scored three of the Pack’s goals and Kaylee Henry secured the back line to preserve the shutout.
West is 6-8-2, 0-1-0 TCAL, and St. Mary’s is 3-1-0, 1-1-0 TCAL.
Kimball 0, Central Catholic 0
The Jaguars and Central Catholic Raiders played a tightly contested match on Jan. 6, finishing with a 0-0 tie. The Kimball girls consistently outshot the Raiders (3-5-2, 2-1-1 Valley Oak League) with 19 shots to Central Catholic’s two, but the Raiders’ goalkeeper was up to the challenge and kept the Jaguars scoreless.
