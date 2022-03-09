The Kimball High girls soccer team claimed the first-ever state title for a Tracy-area soccer on Saturday when the Jaguars defeated Sutter High 1-0 at Sutter High in the championship game of the California Interscholastic Federation NorCal Division 5 tournament.
Saturday’s win concludes a season where the Jaguars went 17-9-2, placing third in the Valley Oak League with a 7-4-1 league record, and going on to three consecutive games in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 playoffs, taking a loss, 1-1 in regulation and 3-2 in the penalty-kick shootout to Pioneer High of Woodland, to finish as SJS Division 3 runner-up and qualify for the for the state tournament.
In the CIF NorCal Division 5 bracket they first won an upset victory at Fresno Christian High, and then defeated University Prep of Redding 1-0.
At Sutter Union High School on Saturday the Jaguars played the Sutter Huskies on small, dry, bumpy grass field, a change from the usual artificial turf surface on their home field at Don Nicholson Stadium.
Kimball coach Ron Hattley said the Jaguars dominated throughout the game, taking 15 shots in the first half and 18 in the second, but it wasn’t until the second half that the Jaguars scored the game’s only goal. Freshman Brooklyn Vanderlip and junior Jordan Sawyer brought the ball up the field, with Sawyer then making a run up the right side. She passed to sophomore striker Mia Leval in the middle, with Leval making the shot.
The Huskies managed nine shots for the day, seven of them on-target, but blocked by Kimball senior goalkeeper Jordan Claire.
Only twice have the Jaguars made it as far as the quarterfinals in the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs, including the 2019-20 season, with last year’s playoffs cancelled because of COVID-19 restrictions.
