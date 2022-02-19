For the first time since the varsity girls soccer program was established at Kimball High in 2009-10 the Jaguars are going to play in the Sac-Joaquin Section soccer championships.
Kimball (14-8-2, 7-4-1 Valley Oak League) will get that opportunity to play for the Division 4 banner thanks to a close win on Friday, where the Jaguars defeated the visiting West Park Panthers (9-7-1, 7-4-1 Foothill Valley League) of Roseville on a penalty kick shootout after tying 1-1 in regulation play and overtime.
“We worked so hard during the year. It’s paid off,” said Mia Leval, who scored for the Jaguars early in the second half.
Leval, along with freshman Brooklyn Vanderlip, senior Charlize Castro and senior Elissa Giuliacci, kept the pressure on the West Park goal through the first half but were able to take only a couple shots, which the West Park goalkeeper blocked. Sophomore Emily Chacon also made a couple of well-placed corner kicks at the end of the first half, but the resulting shots went wide or high.
About 9 minutes into the second half another Jaguar attack on the West Park goal resulted in a crush of players in front of the goal. Senior Mariyah Hinojosa managed a couple of shots, and the Jaguars’ persistence finally paid off.
“I ran past the girl and I tried to cross it. It hit one of the girls and came back and I crossed it again, and Mia was there to finish it,” Hinojosa said.
Hinojosa, Guiliacci, Leval and Castro all had more scoring opportunities through the second half, but the West Park defense was always quick to take advantage of a moment’s hesitation and could get into position before Kimball’s attackers could set up their shots.
Though the Jaguars kept the pressure on for most of the second half, the Panthers launched a couple of counterattacks, including one with five minutes left on the clock when they were able to draw Kimball goalkeeper Jordan Claire out and make a shot into the right side of the goal.
West Park put the pressure on Kimball’s defense through the first overtime period, including three corner kicks, and the Panthers also got a couple of close free kicks in the second overtime period, all turned away by the Kimball defense to keep the score at 1-1.
The two teams traded goals in the first three rounds of the penalty kick shootout, with Leval and sophomore Emily Chacon aiming shots into the upper right corner, and Guiliacci took a shot that deflected off of the crossbar and bounced into the goal. Another West Park attempt went high, and the West Park goalie blocked Hinojosa’s shot.
The Panthers missed another, which hit the crossbar and bounced back. Kimball senior Allyson Thompson then made a low shot into the right side to win the shootout 4-3.
Thompson said afterward that she’s just happy to see her team keep advancing. The win also gives the Jaguars a chance to qualify for the California Interscholastic Federation Northern Region Tournament.
“I think we are ready to win because we work really hard, each day, each game, and I’m proud of these girls,” she said. “I’m really happy to have them. I’m really blessed too.”
This will be the first time that a Kimball High girls soccer team has made the section finals. Previously the Jaguars have advanced as far as the semifinals in the spring of 2014.
Kimball coach Ron Hattley said the difference with this team is that the players trust each other on the field.
“They’re willing to adjust in the middle of the game to changes, and I don’t have to call out and tell them to adjust,” Hattley said. “They make their own adjustments. They’re one of the first teams to be comfortable to do that. They adjust real well and they listen to the bosses on the field.”
Players said the team is like a second family.
“We all get along really well. Even on the field when we all disagree, we all come back together,” Hinojosa said. “It might take a little communication but we’re all on the same page.”
Kimball’s opponent for the championship game will be Pioneer High (15-2-2, 11-0-1 Golden Empire League) of Woodland, after Pioneer beat Liberty Ranch of Galt 3-1 on Friday.
