The Tracy High girls soccer team finished off their regular season in style as they took down the Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) winning St. Mary’s Rams 4-2 in Stockton last Thursday.
The Lady Bulldogs finished their TCAL campaign in third place with a 4-1-5 record, comfortably securing a playoff berth for next week.
Tracy put on a show on the road to drop the curtain on the regular season as they jumped out to a rampant 4-1 first-half lead on the Rams. The ‘Dogs then went on to see out the game and secure a momentum building victory in the second half. They will enter the playoffs on a two-game win streak.
Junior winger Ava Coverdale continued her excellent season with another two goals against the Rams to lead the way. UC Davis commit, senior midfielder Savannah Cordero, chipped in with a goal and an assist.
The fourth Tracy goal came through junior midfielder Abigail Riley. Senior Mary Jane Anzo, sophomore Alexa Munoz and freshman Nicole Navarro all chipped in with assists.
