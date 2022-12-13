It looked like the rivalry win was in the bag for the Tracy High girls’ varsity soccer team when senior midfielder Savannah Cordero put away a beautiful right footed strike from outside the box to complete her hat-trick and put the Bulldogs up 3-2 against the Kimball Jaguars on Monday.
Cordero shined brightest of all on a freezing night at Don Nicholson Stadium. The Tracy No. 8 scored once in the first half and twice after the break to lead her team back from down 2-1 and to the brink of their fourth victory of the season.
However, the fighting spirit of the Jags’ emerged late on and they were able to snatch a dramatic equalizer at the death through a Gbo Tamayo header – after an excellent corner delivery from senior defender Jordan Sawyer – to make it 3-3 and avoid the defeat.
Tracy head coach Phillip Kalis was pleased with his team's performance overall. Over the course of the 80 minutes, the ‘Dogs dominated possession for around 70, however Kimball’s clinical finishing in front of goal saw his team come up just short of the desired outcome.
“I thought we pressed them brilliantly and probably outshot them by 15-16 shots,” Kalis told the Tracy Press. “But you know, when you’re playing the state champs, it’s always going to be a good game. To get a result against them it’s a good day.”
The Bulldogs took advantage of their territorial domination in the 16th minute when their high press forced a Kimball turnover after a throw-in deep into the Jags’ half. A loose ball found its way to Cordero who unleashed a quick snapshot on goal – from a tough angle – that nestled in the back of the net.
It was a deserved lead as although the Jags were not giving up many chances, they simply could not get control of the ball.
However, that changed with four minutes left in the half when Jags’ sophomore midfielder Brooklyn Vanderlipe produced a moment of magic inside her own half to create a glorious chance for junior forward Mia Leval.
Vanderlipe received the ball under pressure before cooly turning away from danger and sending Leval in behind Tracy’s high line and one-v-one with ‘Dogs’ sophomore goalkeeper Jasmin Alvarez. Leval kept her head and finished expertly to tie things up.
Kimball’s second, just moments later, was a carbon copy. This time, it was freshman forward Dalia Asad who raced in behind to finish well after dancing with Alvarez on the edge of her area. The Jags clearly had a plan and executed it to perfection in their best stretch of the game.
“We always tell the girls to play with respect for every team,” Jags’ first year head coach Friday Ibeji said. “We spend the first 15-20 minutes trying to play a little safer. But then I always tell them that when we force mistakes to capitalize on them. And I’m glad they were able to do that well.”
Down 2-1 at the break, the Bulldogs didn’t necessarily need a spark to bring them back after a solid opening 40 minutes. They just needed a little bit more composure and cutting edge in the final third and Cordero obliged.
After helping her team control possession in the first half, Cordero played higher up and was a lot more aggressive in the second. For the ‘Dogs’ equalizer, she was found just inside the area by junior winger Ava Coverdale with a neat pass.
Cordero took the ball into feet before turning sharply and firing another low effort into the Jags’ net. It just felt like that type of a night for the midfielder. A night where everything was going right and if anyone was going to pull the ‘Dogs over the line, it would be her.
“She’s a special player,” Kalis said of his midifelder’s performance. “Her finishing is sublime. She’s going to have days like this where she just goes off for a few goals. She was the league MVP for a reason last year.”
Assessing her fine display after the game, the UC Davis commit was visibly pleased, however not fully satisfied due to the way the match ended.
“I felt confident,” Cordero said. “I’m definitely happy with my game but obviously I have stuff to improve on and fix in order to help my team win these games.”
Befittingly of the whole game, the Jags found their second equalizer against the run of play and deep into stoppage time – just when most thought the game was on ice for the Bulldogs.
Cordero then had another chance to win it all with a free kick on the edge of the Jags’ area seconds later but it was well stopped by Kimball junior goalkeeper Sydney Sampson to keep the game deadlocked.
The ending was a bit of a gut punch for the visitors – who wanted to continue their winning start (now 3-1) and performed well enough to do so. However, confidence is still high in the camp and there is now better knowledge of what needs to be worked on before the start of league play.
“I think it all starts with communication,” Cordero said of her team giving up three goals. “That’s the main base. If we had communicated on certain aspects of the game, we could have been winning in the first half.”
“They countered us really well with their forward Mia (Leval) up top. They played very direct on the turnovers and broke us twice and finished very well,” Kalis added. “But our combination play in the final third was the best it has been all year, as was our movement off the ball. So we will build off this.”
