It looked like the rivalry win was in the bag for the Tracy High girls’ varsity soccer team when senior midfielder Savannah Cordero put away a beautiful right footed strike from outside the box to complete her hat-trick and put the Bulldogs up 3-2 against the Kimball Jaguars on Monday.

Cordero shined brightest of all on a freezing night at Don Nicholson Stadium. The Tracy No. 8 scored once in the first half and twice after the break to lead her team back from down 2-1 and to the brink of their fourth victory of the season.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.