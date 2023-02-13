Monday night saw all four Tracy based high school girls soccer teams that qualified bow out of the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs at the first round stage.
The Tracy High Bulldogs’ (No. 6 seed) Division 2 affair against the Rodriguez Mustangs (No. 11) was the headline act at Wayne Schneider Stadium with the ‘Dogs forced to bow to the lower seed in a 4-2 penalty shootout loss after the scoreboard read 1-1 after regulation and overtime.
Senior midfielder Savannah Cordero gave Tracy the lead in the first half of overtime before a late Rodriguez equalizer sent the game into the shootout where the hosts were the less clinical of the two teams.
Elsewhere in the city, the Kimball High Jaguars (No. 8 seed) also got the chance to host their postseason curtain raiser with the Beyer Patriots (No. 9) coming to town and conquering the Don Nicholson Stadium in a 1-0 win and another relative surprise in Division 3.
The West High Wolf Pack had to earn their playoff berth as the No. 16 seed in Division 1 with a short-notice play-in game at Steve Lopez Stadium on Saturday evening. The Wolf Pack hosted the Edison Vikings (No. 17) over the weekend and secured a narrow 1-0 win thanks to a dramatic overtime winner from sophomore midfielder Jessica Medina.
West’s reward was a road clash against the No. 1 seeded Davis Blue Devils on Monday. The young Wolf Pack team hit the road and put on a courageous performance and had chances to cause the upset of all upsets before succumbing to a 1-0 loss.
In Division 2, the Mountain House High Mustangs were also ranked at No. 16 and their trip to face the top seeded St. Francis Troubadours was not so pleasant with the hosts scoring four goals each side of half-time to win 8-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.