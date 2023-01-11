Mountain House 2, Davis 1

The Mountain House girls soccer team holds third place in the Western Athletic Conference as the midway point of league play approaches, solidifying their place in the standings with a 2-1 win over Davis High of Modesto on Monday at Mountain House High.

