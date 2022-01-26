The Mountain House girls soccer team is on a winning streak that the Mustangs expect will send them to the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs.
On Monday the Mustangs won their eighth game in a row, a 4-0 victory over Pacheco High, to put the team at 10-6-1, and 8-2-1 in the Western Athletic Conference. It puts them at third place, with their only league losses to Ceres and to Beyer.
Monday’s win saw the Mountain House team control the ball on offense for nearly the entire game. Senior Eliza Williams, one of three fourth-year returning players, and sophomore Sofia Ramos led the offensive effort early on but Pacheco’s defense held up against repeated shots.
The Mustangs scored in the 14th minute on sophomore Tatiana Cabrera’s long shot up the middle and into the right side of the goal. Miller and Cabrera, along with seniors Reina Ramos and Yohanna Gizaw, also fourth-year players, continued with the offense pressure through the first half. The Pacheco goalie blocked nine shots in the first half.
The Mustangs scored again in the final minute of the first half when freshman Jayden Reynolds fought her way through a crowd of Pacheco defenders and made the shot into left side of the goal.
The Mustangs got their first scoring opportunity of the second half when Ramos led an attack on the goal only to get fouled in the penalty box. Williams made the penalty kick to put the Mustangs up 3-0.
The Mountain House team scored again in the 63rd minute when junior Ava Dodge got close in the middle but was swarmed by Pacheco defenders. She kept control of the ball and passed back to Sofia Ramos, who made the shot to put the Mustangs up 4-0.
Reina Ramos said that the combination of experienced players and young players becomes more effective as the season progresses.
“We have good team chemistry. We have a lot of strong players who are able to keep the team together and keep us going,” adding that the team passed the ball better in the second half, and will continue to build on things that work in their last few games of the season.
“I’m hoping to do a lot better against Beyer and Ceres. They’re strong teams but I feel like we can beat them.”
Sophia Ramos added that teamwork counts as one of the Mustangs’ strengths.
“We’re a very collective team. We work together,” she said, adding that players are always willing to give and accept advice from their teammates. “It makes us more connected.”
“We just hope to win and hopefully make playoffs.”
Kimball 4, East Union 2
The Jaguars kept their hold on third place in the Valley Oak League with their 4-2 win on Tuesday over visiting East Union High.
The Jaguars (9-7-2, 5-3-1 VOL) took a 3-0 lead at the half. Sophomore Mia Level scored first with a goal in the 12th minute on an assist from senior Elissa Giuliacci. Level also drew a foul in the penalty box in the 22nd minute, and senior Allyson Thompson took the penalty kick to make it a 2-0 game. Level scored again in the 29th minute with an assist from Thompson.
East Union scored 3 minutes into the second half on a free kick, and Kimball scored 2 minutes later when senior Charlize Castro scored on an assist from senior Tatiyana Doan. East Union scored once more on a penalty kick in the 70th minute.
Kimball senior goalkeeper Jordan Claire had seven saves and East Union’s goalie had 12 saves.
Millennium 3, Big Valley Christian 0
The Millennium girls claimed a 3-0 win over visiting Big Valley Christian on Monday. The win puts the Falcons at 7-7-0, 5-2-0 Central California Athletic Alliance/Mountain Valley League.
In their previous game on Friday the Falcons scored four goals in the first half and seven more in the second for their 11-0 win at home over Hughes Academy.
Delta Charter 8, ABLE Charter 1
The Delta Charter Dragons hosted ABLE Academy on Monday for an 8-1 Mountain Valley League win. The Dragons scored four goals in the first half and four in the second. The win puts the Dragons at 5-4-0 MVL, and ABLE Charter is 0-7-0 MVL.
It follows the Dragons’ 2-0 loss on the road Friday at Stone Ridge Christian High (13-8-0, 8-2-0 Mountain Valley League) in Merced.
Tracy 2, St. Mary’s 0
After a scoreless first half the Tracy High Bulldogs scored two goals in the second half for a 2-0 win at St. Mary’s High in Stockton on Friday. Senior Bailey Gualco scored both of Tracy’s goals and sophomore Ava Coverdale and senior Ashleigh Garcia had the assists. The win keeps Tracy at the top of the Tri-City Athletic League with a record of 7-3-1, 6-0-0 TCAL. St. Mary’s is 5-3-0, 3-3-0 TCAL.
Lodi 1, West 0
The West Wolf Pack took a 1-0 loss on Friday at Lodi High. It pushed West back to 6-11-3, 0-4-1 Tri-City Athletic League. Lodi is 5-6-0, 2-3-0 TCAL.
Kimball 2, Oakdale 0
The Kimball High girls claimed a Valley Oak League win over visiting Oakdale High on Jan. 20. Senior Elissa Giuliacci and sophomore Mia Leval scored Kimball’s goals, and Level and senior Tatiyana Doan had the assists. Senior goalie Jazmin Saavedra blocked four shots and senior Jordan Claire blocked three shots in goal.
The win moves the Jaguars to 8-7-2, 4-3-1 VOL, third place in the league, and Oakdale is 6-9-1, 2-7-0 VOL.
