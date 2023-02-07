The Kimball High girls soccer team had to bow at the hands of the Oakdale Mustangs on Monday night at Don Nicholson Stadium, with the visitors conquering in a 6-1 win to all but secure the Valley Oak League (VOL) championship.
After losing the first meeting 2-1 back in January, the Lady Jags (5-2-2 VOL) had to win and do it in convincing fashion this time around in order to be in with a chance to lift the league trophy at the end of the regular season.
However, the Mustangs (7-1-2 VOL) came at their hosts hard and three goals either side of half-time put an irreparable dent in Kimball’s championship aspirations. The Jags simply did not have enough to slow down the now-cemented best team in VOL this winter.
“Congratulations to Oakdale, they came well prepared tonight and it paid off deservedly,” Jags head coach Friday Ibeji told the Tracy Press. “Unlucky for us, we lost a couple of our best players to injuries recently which played a big part in our disadvantage in the game. That made it a lot harder for us.”
The Jags lost standout freshman forward and leading goal scorer Dalia Asad in last week’s 1-0 win over East Union, deeply hurting their offensive prowess. Asad had 16 goals in all competitions to her name on the season before suffering a broken collar bone against the Lancers.
Junior midfielder Yesenia Contreras then went down with a pulled hamstring in the warmups before the Mustangs clash, further adding to Ibeji’s selection headaches.
Junior forward Mia Leval grabbed the consolation goal for the hosts in the second half, narrowing the margin of defeat as the Jags’ full focus now shifts onto the post-season where they will hope to have another crack at taking down Oakdale.
The goal was also Leval’s 16th of the season. The third year forward will now have to handle some extra weight in the scoring department for the Jags’ with her co-star sidelined for the foreseeable future.
Mountain House 6, Pacheco 2
The Mountain House High girls soccer team ended their regular season on a three-game win streak as they put away the Pacheco Panthers at home last Friday night.
The Mustangs wrapped up their Western Athletic Conference (WAC) campaign with a 10-3-1 record, finishing third in the standings and comfortably securing a playoff berth.
The hosts scored three goals either side of half-time to put the pain on their visitors and ensuring that the Panthers finished their WAC season winless.
Standout sophomore forward Jayden Reynolds led the way for the Mustangs with two goals against Pacheco, taking her tally on the season to 16 goals – the fourth best return in the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section.
Junior forward Sofia Ramos chipped in with a goal and an assist on the evening in another solid individual display. Junior midfielder Fuatai Mose also contributed with a goal to go along with an assist.
Elsewhere for the Mustangs, freshmen duo of Zoe Patrizio and Sydney Stephens grabbed a goal apiece to complete the damage for the hosts. Sophomore Athena Taylor and freshman Milana Reveultas delivered the remaining assists. Senior goalkeeper Andrea Coronado made four saves on the night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.