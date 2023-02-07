The Kimball High girls soccer team had to bow at the hands of the Oakdale Mustangs on Monday night at Don Nicholson Stadium, with the visitors conquering in a 6-1 win to all but secure the Valley Oak League (VOL) championship.

After losing the first meeting 2-1 back in January, the Lady Jags (5-2-2 VOL) had to win and do it in convincing fashion this time around in order to be in with a chance to lift the league trophy at the end of the regular season.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.