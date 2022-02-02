Tracy 8, West 0
The Bulldogs affirmed their position as the first-place team in the Tri-City Athletic League with their 8-0 win over West High on Friday at Tracy High. Tracy ran out to a 6-0 lead at the half and scored two more goals in the second half.
Sophomore Ava Coverdale and junior Savannah Cordero scored three goals each and seniors Ashleigh Garcia and Bailey Gualco each scored a goal. Gualco had three assists, Coverdale provided two assists, and Cordero, senior Emily Ecclestone and junior Emma Colmenero also had assists.
The win moved Tracy to 9-3-1, 8-0-0 TCAL and assures the Bulldogs of at least a share of first place in the league. West is 6-14-1, 0-7-1 TCAL.
Millennium 10, ABLE Charter 1
The Millennium girls hold third place in the Central California Athletic Alliance/Mountain Valley League following their 10-1 win on Saturday over ABLE Charter at Tracy High.
Freshman Demetriana Nunez scored six goals for Millennium and had one assist, junior Aurora Thompson scored two goals and had an assist, and freshman Dixie Villasenor and junior Danikah Nunez each scored a goal. Senior Berenice Torres and freshman Isabella Gomez provided two assists each, and juniors Pareen Grewal and Emilia Barrios-Cruz and senior Isabella Richmond all had assists.
The Falcons (12-7-0, 10-2-0 CCAA/MVL) hold second place in their league and have clinched a playoff spot. ABLE Charter is 0-10-0 in league play.
Millennium 4, Delta Charter 2
The Falcons stayed on their pace for playoffs with their 4-2 win over Delta Charter High on Friday.
Senior Isabella Richmond scored two goals for the Falcons and had one assist, freshmen Italia Bailey and Demetriana Nunez each scored a goal, and junior Aurora Thompson also had an assist. Sophomore goalkeeper Mia Hernandez had one save.
The Dragons are 7-6-0 in the CCAA/MVL and in fifth place in league.
