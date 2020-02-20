Tracy 5, Franklin 0
The Tracy High girls will advance to the quarterfinals of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 1 playoffs thanks to a 5-0 win at home over Franklin High of Stockton (11-8-2, 6-3-1 San Joaquin Athletic Association).
By halftime of Wednesday’s game, the Bulldogs (15-1-1, 8-1-1 Tri-City Athletic League) were leading 4-0.
Freshman M.J. Anzo scored in the seventh minute with an assist from junior Trinity Sandridge. Sandridge scored six minutes later with an assist from sophomore Ashleigh Garcia. Freshman Savannah Cordero scored in the 28th minute with an assist from Sandridge, and junior Allison Rickman scored in the 38th minute with an assist from junior Leela Amin. Sophomore Bailey Gualco scored for Tracy in the 58th minute with an assist from Garcia.
Tracy, the No. 2 seed in the Division 1 bracket, will host Friday's quarterfinal game against Turlock High (15-5-2, 8-2-0 Central California Athletic League), the No. 7 seed, at 6 p.m. in Wayne Schneider Stadium.
Kimball 2, Antelope 2 (5-4 PKs)
The Kimball girls played a tough match at home against Antelope High, playing to a 2-2 tie in regulation and winning it on the penalty kick shootout at the end.
The Jaguars (14-8-2, 7-3-2 Valley Oak League) led 2-1 after the first half. Kimball scored in the 19th minute when sophomore Allyson Thompson launched a free kick to the front of the goal and senior Fayth Hinojosa headed it in. Antelope (6-8-4, 5-4-3 Capital Valley Conference) scored in the 31st minute on a penalty kick, but Kimball scored again with less than a minute to go in the first half. Senior Danya Gonzalez made a long pass to sophomore Mariya Hinojosa, who crossed the ball back to Gonzalez, who made the shot.
Antelope tied it up again eight minutes into the second half, taking a shot off a throw-in, and the game went back and forth from there, with the Antelope goalie making three saves and Kimball sophomore goalie Jordan Claire making two saves.
Fayth Hinojosa, senior Amanda Reddick, Gonzalez, Thompson and Mariya Hinojosa all made their shots in the penalty kick round.
Kimball coach Ron Hattley credited senior midfielder Madison Rodriguez and freshman Jordan Sawyer with effective defense against the fast Antelope team. Sophomores Elissa Giuliacci and Charlize Castro were also instrumental in Kimball’s offensive attacks.
The Jaguars, the No. 7 seed in SJS Division 3, now advance to the quarterfinals. They will face El Capitan High (15-5-2, 9-2-1 Central California Conference), the No. 2 seed, Friday in Merced.
El Camino 7, Mountain House 0
The Mountain House High girls soccer team was eliminated from the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 4 playoffs with a first-round loss Wednesday at El Camino High in Sacramento.
El Camino (7-5-5, 5-4-3 Capital Athletic League) held a 3-0 lead at the half and scored four more goals in the second half while shutting out the Mountain House team.
The Mustangs finished their season at 13-7-1 overall, 9-4-1 in the Western Athletic Conference.
