Emotions were flying high. You could have cut the tension with a butter knife in the dying moments of the game as the West High girls’ varsity soccer team edged closer to a huge Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) win over the Lodi Flames on Tuesday night.
It was a chilly evening but things heated up with quickness in between the lines of the Steve Lopez Stadium field.
The Flames arrived into Tracy winless in league play and their sometimes overly aggressive and physical playing style showed it. However, the Wolf Pack was not fazed. The young West team remained cool and saw out a big 2-0 win behind an outstanding performance.
“The intensity was incredible,” Wolf Pack head coach Scott Behnam told the Tracy Press. “We played our hearts out. I can’t put into words how proud I am of these girls. Our goal was to match (Lodi’s) intensity today and our girls once again showed maturity and continued to grow up throughout the game.”
The hosts held a lead and controlled the game for large parts of the 80 minutes. They put on the pressure very early, high into the Flames’ half, and their energy and effort were rewarded with a goal inside the opening 10 minutes.
Senior midfielder Josephine Gomez Espinoza broke the deadlock from close range after being found by a sharp free kick delivery from senior forward Hailey Ann Stubbles — who was playing at the back against Lodi — from the right-hand side.
Stubbles was a threat from set plays all game for West and she found Gomez Espinoza with a strong cross which the latter managed to control excellently before bundling the ball into the visitors’ net.
It was a deserved lead for the hosts who were very sharp in possession and far stronger than their opposition in direct duels.
The scoreboard read 1-0 at the interval despite West having a couple more chances to add more goals.
Sophomore midfielder Jessica Medina saw a good left-footed effort saved by the Lodi goalkeeper on the cusp of half-time after being found with a great through ball from freshman midfielder Lucia-Noor Behnam for the best chance of the half.
The hosts never really looked like conceding in the opening frame. Marshaled by senior defenders Maricarmen Martinez, Ava Seguin and Stubbles at the back, the Wolf Pack held their shape well and quickly sniffed out and dealt with any potential danger.
When the Flames grew into the game in the second-half, as their desperation for a goal continued to increase, junior varsity call up — sophomore goalkeeper Alyssa Boulware — did an excellent job in protecting the shutout in between the sticks on the rare occasions that the defense allowed a shot on goal.
When tensions continued to rise inside the final 10 minutes, West did a stellar job in staying composed and disciplined at the back to hold Lodi at an arm’s length. Stubbles went into detail about how her and her teammates managed to secure a second TCAL shutout in as many wins.
“It takes a lot of teamwork,” the West No. 20 said. “It’s a lot of hard work, running, being there for each other and communicating. It means a lot to us that our efforts at the back are shown on the scoreboard.”
The defensive organization allowed West to survive a few minutes of high Lodi pressure late on before a sensational sequence from Medina put the game on ice.
The midfielder did well to stay aware as the Flames attempted a quick counter attack and took advantage of the visiting goalie being way off her line with a delightful 25-yard chip into the roof of the net — preceded by a terrific tackle to win the ball back — to make it 2-0 and send the home bench into a frenzy.
The great show of skill and IQ from Medina locked down the huge win for West — a win that meant so much to the whole team, but particularly Behnam who was visibly and audibly emotional after the final whistle.
“This is the biggest win in our history, in 23 years,” he said. “We are playing with six underclassmen. We know what our program is in TCAL. We don’t have the money, we don’t have a lot of girls that play at a high level but what we do is we play with heart. What we accomplished today just put us in a position where we control our own destiny. That’s pretty phenomenal. That’s the beauty of sports. Truly a team effort.”
The Wolf Pack finish the first half of TCAL play with a 2-2-1 record and will head into the reverse fixture schedule with increased confidence and everyone involved on the same page. The team’s togetherness is a strong point and will be crucial as West continue on their playoff hunt.
