The West High girls’ junior varsity soccer team came second at the 17th annual Vern Gebhardt tournament in Manteca last weekend, losing 3-2 against the Lincoln Trojans in the championship game.

The Wolf Pack went 3-1 over two days. They played twice on Friday, Dec. 9 and two times again the following day. They went into the championship game as the No. 1 ranked team, having not conceded a single goal in the three games prior.

