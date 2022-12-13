The West High girls’ junior varsity soccer team came second at the 17th annual Vern Gebhardt tournament in Manteca last weekend, losing 3-2 against the Lincoln Trojans in the championship game.
The Wolf Pack went 3-1 over two days. They played twice on Friday, Dec. 9 and two times again the following day. They went into the championship game as the No. 1 ranked team, having not conceded a single goal in the three games prior.
Against Lincoln, West was met by a solid team and affected by the weather conditions that drastically changed before the gold medal contest.
The Wolf Pack held a narrow 1-0 lead at the break thanks to a goal from sophomore Zeynab Azizpor. Freshman Genasey Agustin added West’s second to cap off an excellent individual tournament on both ends, however it was not enough to hold off their opponents in what was a great experience for the team, as per head coach Tida Hupman.
En route to the final, West opened the tournament with a high scoring 5-0 victory over Weston Ranch. The offense started as it meant to go on and was firing on all cylinders with freshman Andrea Lopez and Agustin grabbing two goals apiece to lead the team. The fifth was scored by freshman Olivia Sams.
Filled with confidence on both ends of the field, the Wolf Pack went on to face Gregori in their second match of the day – bringing home a 4-0 win.
Sams starred against the Jaguars by grabbing two goals – one from the penalty spot and one off a sophomore Rianna Quiruz corner. Junior Kaylee Henry then got on the score sheet to make it three before Quiruz completed the damage to put West in a very good position heading into Day 2.
On Saturday, the Wolf Pack kicked things off with a 5-0 thrashing of Turlock. Quiruz picked up right where she left off against Gregori by scoring a hat-trick to all but send her team into the championship game. Sams added another for her fourth of the tournament. Lopez chipped in with the fifth to set up the tough final against Lincoln.
