Wednesday Nov. 2, and then Saturday due to a rain delay, saw a battle between the new kid on the block -- Mountain House (winner of the 2021 Division 4 title) -- and the established local powerhouse Manteca (winner of the 2016, 2017, and 2019 Division 3 titles) take place in the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac Joaquin Section Division 2 playoff second round.

The Lady Mustangs girls tennis team – seeded at No. 3 – hosted and defeated the decorated Lady Buffaloes in a 5-4 thriller that came down to the very last match of the day on Saturday. Manteca held a 3-1 lead before rain caused postponement of the match.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.