Wednesday Nov. 2, and then Saturday due to a rain delay, saw a battle between the new kid on the block -- Mountain House (winner of the 2021 Division 4 title) -- and the established local powerhouse Manteca (winner of the 2016, 2017, and 2019 Division 3 titles) take place in the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac Joaquin Section Division 2 playoff second round.
The Lady Mustangs girls tennis team – seeded at No. 3 – hosted and defeated the decorated Lady Buffaloes in a 5-4 thriller that came down to the very last match of the day on Saturday. Manteca held a 3-1 lead before rain caused postponement of the match.
Matches that concluded last Wednesday included the No. 1 singles. While Mustangs’ super sophomore Anisha Pandey played well at times, she was no match for Manteca's Katie Kim, winner of the last two sectional singles titles, losing 6-0, 6-0 on Wednesday.
Manteca sophomore Emma Ngo's consistency eventually wore down Mustangs’ senior Lizzie Su, winner of the last three WAC league doubles titles, at No. 3 singles in a 7-5, 6-0 loss for Su. At No. 4 singles, Manteca's Shreya Raman outplayed Mountain House sophomore Akuokor Sai, winning the match 6-4, 6-2. Sai’s twin, sophomore Akweley, won a decisive victory 6-2, 6-0 against Jenna Pacini at No.5.
Also last Wednesday, Mustangs’ senior captain Malvika Seth, winner of the last two Western Athletic Conference (WAC) league doubles titles, dominated the first set 6-1 against Chloe Marquis at No.2 singles. She also led 5-2 in the second set as her aggressive play forced multiple errors from Marquis.
The match, however, turned on a dime as Marquis fought off multiple match points down 3-5 and tied the set at 5-5 when the rain started again. The pair would have to wait until Saturday to finish off their duel.
At No. 6 singles, Mustangs’ super freshman Ananya Reddy led the match 6-3, 2-1 against Christina Nguyen when the rain brought things to a halt.
All of the doubles matches were in their early stages when the contest was postponed. At No. 1, Manteca's Paison & Bottoms outplayed Mountain House senior Cheon Delacruz and junior Akhila Maganti to take a 5-4 lead in the first set.
The match resumed on Saturday with Manteca holding a 3-1 lead and tension in the air. The Mustangs needed to win four of the remaining five matches to move on in the playoffs.
First to finish was Reddy in the No. 6 singles. She continued her solid play this year and won 6-3, 6-2. Up next, Mountain House junior Neha Bhaskarabhotla and sophomore Anya Palsson controlled their match from the start at No. 2 doubles, winning comprehensively 6-2, 6-1.
Seth got back to work after losing some momentum on Wednesday and battled fiercely but could not stop the shift as Marquis won 11 of the last 14 games and won the match in three sets, 1-6, 7-5, 6-3, making the score 4-3 Manteca.
With that, the match came down to No. 1 and No. 3 doubles. In the former, Manteca took the first set 6-4 but Delacruz and Maganti fought hard to win the second set 6-4. From there, momentum shifted and the Mustangs duo dominated the last set 6-1 to even the team match at 4-4.
It all came down to the ladies in the No. 3 doubles. The stakes were extremely high. The pressure was enormous. And in a very tense match, Mustangs’ senior Sumedha Kundurthi and sophomore Kavya Nigam came up with big shots at the right moments to win the match 7-5, 6-4 to clinch the win for Mountain House.
The team will now travel to Loomis on Wednesday, Nov. 9, to take on the No. 2 seed Del Oro High in the playoff semifinal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.