The Mountain House girls tennis team will follow up its fourth straight Western Athletic Conference championship season with a run at the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs. The Mustangs (14-0 WAC) are the No. 1 seed in Sac Joaquin Section Division 4 and will host No. 8 Dixon High on Monday in the first round.
Tracy High’s tennis team will also go to playoffs and compete in the SJS Division 2 bracket. Tracy is the No. 9 seed, and will go to Stockton on Monday to play No. 8 McNair. The winner will face No. 1 Woodcreek on Wednesday.
