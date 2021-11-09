Players from the Mountain House girls tennis team were eliminated early at last week’s Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 tournament on Nov. 4 and 5 at the Johnson Ranch Racquet Club in Roseville.
Senior Sana Patel won her first-round match against Carolina Herrera of Patterson High, 6-0, 6-0, and then lost in the quarterfinals to No. 1 seed Clarissa Sutami of Vista del Lago High of Folsom, 6-0, 6-2.
Freshman Subha Patel faced No. 3 seed Katie Kim of Manteca High in the opening round, with Kim winning it 6-3, 6-1.
Sutami and Kim both advanced to the final, with Kim winning the SJS Division 2 title on a 2-6, 7-5, 10-8 victory in the championship match.
The Mountain House doubles team of junior Malvika Seth and freshman Anisha Pandey went three sets in their opening round match against Jordan Cheng and Olivia Guzman of Oakmont High, with the Oakmont duo winning it 6-4, 0-6, 10-7.
