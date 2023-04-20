The Tracy High boys golf team finished seventh at the 2023 Gary Rovig Invitational, hosted at the Club at Copper Valley, on Monday behind a terrific performance from sophomore Cobus Brakkee.
Brakkee shot a 73 on the Par 72 course to take third place out of 107 golfers individually, leading the Bulldogs to their Top 10 finish in a pool of 22 teams. Brakkee tied Jesse Verheul in second, who also shot 73, trailing just the winner Cooper Pitney who shot an impressive 69.
The Bulldogs shot 413 as a team. Turlock won the tournament shooting 377. Golden Valley (382) came in second and Oakdale (395) took the final spot on the podium.
The next best performing Bulldog was sophomore Owen Moore who placed 35th after shooting 86. Junior Steven Lanning and sophomore Brandon Keith finished in neighboring places as they both shot 91 to tie for 52nd.
Sophomore Lucas Nguyen rounded off the participating Bulldogs, finishing 86th with a score total of 101.
