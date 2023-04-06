The Tracy High boys golf team kicked off their Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) campaign with a strong win over the Tokay High Tigers before improving to 2-0 in the early season with a dominant rivalry performance against West High on Monday.

The Bulldogs first hosted the Tigers last Thursday at the Tracy Golf and Country Club in a relatively close affair from which the hosts needed every stroke to win.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.