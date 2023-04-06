The Tracy High boys golf team kicked off their Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) campaign with a strong win over the Tokay High Tigers before improving to 2-0 in the early season with a dominant rivalry performance against West High on Monday.
The Bulldogs first hosted the Tigers last Thursday at the Tracy Golf and Country Club in a relatively close affair from which the hosts needed every stroke to win.
In the end, Tracy secured their first league win after shooting a team total of 220 to Tokay’s 251. The ‘Dogs were led by Cobus Brakkee who shot a team and day best 37 on the par-36 course. Owen Moore followed closely with a 38 round.
Lucas Nguyen shot a 47 and Steven Lanning had 48 on his scorecard to contribute. Brandon Keith finished with 50 while Rhett Simmons rounded off the ‘Dogs with a 64.
The Bulldogs then faced the Wolf Pack on one of the first sunny Mondays of the year – also at the Tracy Golf and Country Club – and this time, Tracy left nothing up to chance. Head coach Derek Solano’s team dominated from start to finish, shooting a 219 as a team to West’s 329.
Brakkee led again with an impressive 38 round. Wolf Pack’s best was Shanjeet Brar who shot a 60. Crucially in the win, four out of six Bulldogs shot under 50 with only five of the bests scores counting towards the team score. Moore shot a 40, Keith shot a 43 and Nguyen shot a 46. Lanning came close with a 52 while Jaden Ashley rounded the team off with 64.
Elsewhere for the Pack, Kyler Rhine shot a 64. Kaeden Underwood shot a 64 and Logan Scheidttman shot a 67. Moises Florez rounded off the team with a 74.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.