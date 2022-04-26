Bright sunshine and blue skies welcomed high school golfers from all around the local area and beyond to the 2022 Tracy Invitational at the Tracy Golf and Country Club on Monday, April 25. An intense day of competition saw the Castro Valley Trojans emerge as the runaway victors.
Hitting extremely well throughout the 18-hole course, the Trojans had all five of their scoring golfers below 80 – an impressive feat at this level of competition – en route to a total team score of 368, 32 points ahead of second place. The St. Mary’s A claimed silver with a score of 400 and Ripon A took third with 407.
The Trojans were led by senior Seth Saffell who notched up the best individual score of the tournament with 70. Juniors Jay Saffell and Leland Tsai followed closely with 74. Sophomore Albert Kim had 73. Also on the team were juniors Carson Mack and Carson Toliver with 79 and 80 respectively, rounding off an overall tremendous performance from the whole team.
Ripon A’s junior Chad Flory and Tokay’s sophomore Ezekiel Lo both came away with outstanding scores of 74 to place them in the individual medals.
Locally, the Tracy Bulldogs had a good day out – ending the day with a combined score of 419, just 12 points off the podium. Justin Kiester led the way with 76, just ahead of Mason Davis with 79. Owen Moore and Jacobus Brakkee ended the day in the low 80’s with 81 and 83 respectively. Brandon Keith had 100 and Steven Lanning walked off with 103.
The Kimball Jaguars stood firm in the middle of the pack with a score of 469 on the day. A couple of standout performances came from G.K. Dhillon – who scored 82 – and Cole Glass with 87. Jakob Nairn walked off with 93, Justus Lassiter with 96. Ethan McGhee and Andrew Rose rounded off the team with 111 and 129 respectively.
The Wolf Pack of West High trickled home in last place with no players able to stay out of the 100’s on the day. K. Underwood scored a team best of 105. A. Wazeeh and C. Durant had 114 and 115 respectively. L. Macedo notched up 125 and C. Voss finished with 131.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.