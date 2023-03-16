The Tracy High boys golf team suffered their second defeat of pre-season at the hands of Liberty on March 8 before going on to finish 10th at the 2023 Aiello Invitational, hosted at the Discovery Bay Golf and Country Club on March 13.
The ‘Dogs' clash with Liberty was also played out at the same venue as the tournament. Tracy did quite well against the top half of the Lions’ tee off order before trailing quite significantly in the bottom three in the 252-221 loss.
Sophomores Jacobus Brakkee and Owen Moore both shot a 41 on the Par 36 course to lead the Bulldogs. Sophomore Brandon Keith shot a 47 to total Tracy’s top trio at 129. That tied the Liberty top three with all of the Lions shooting a 43 each, meaning Brakkee’s and Moore’s scorecards were the best of all on the day.
The Bulldogs then dropped off ever so slightly in the bottom three with sophomore Lucas Nguyen shooting a 62, freshman Rhett Simmons shooting a 66 and sophomore Jaden Ashley shooting a 61.
On the other side, the highest Liberty scorecard read a 54 round with the other two shooting a 46 apiece to decide the match and drop Tracy’s record to 1-2 in the early spring.
The ‘Dogs then returned to Discovery Bay five days later to compete at the Annual Aiello Invitational, finishing 10th out of 20 teams.
Tracy shot a 446 as a team to place just inside of the Top 10. Dougherty Valley won the tournament with a score of 379. Alameda (390) placed second, just ahead of San Ramon Valley with 402.
Brakkee once again led the Bulldogs individually, shooting a 73 to place 6th individually, just two off the overall winner, Benjamin Wang (71) of Dougherty Valley.
Elsewhere for the ‘Dogs, Moore shot a 77 to come second on the team. Keith and Lanning shot a 94 and 96 respectively. Nguyen shot a 106 to round off the team.
