The Tracy High boys golf team suffered their second defeat of pre-season at the hands of Liberty on March 8 before going on to finish 10th at the 2023 Aiello Invitational, hosted at the Discovery Bay Golf and Country Club on March 13.

The ‘Dogs' clash with Liberty was also played out at the same venue as the tournament. Tracy did quite well against the top half of the Lions’ tee off order before trailing quite significantly in the bottom three in the 252-221 loss.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.