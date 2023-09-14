In sports at any level, it is hard to turn nothing into something without participation numbers. However, with the three players currently on his roster, Kimball High’s new girls golf head coach Justin Bigler is feeling very optimistic about the future.
Sophomore Beatrice Wood, junior Lucianne Stolte, and sophomore Brianna Suntay are the core pieces to what Bigler is hoping will become a strong program over the next few years.
There is enough talent, hard work, and determination there to encourage more players to join. Last season, Wood showed that even understaffed, there is a platform for success there as she came second in the Valley Oak League (VOL) tournament as a freshman.
Wood has also enjoyed a solid start to this fall and Bigler is excited about her leading his new program moving forward.
“She is a very solid player,” he said. “She has great potential. She can be long off the tee, which is a huge advantage in the girls’ game. She loves to play the course and she has a great feel for yardage. She is definitely a player to look out for.”
Wood was only joined by Stolte to start this season as Bigler, and his team tried to navigate their way through games with just two players. Naturally, they would not be scored as a team as you need a minimum of five. However, the duo was still game and able to make noise individually.
The Jags kicked off their season against Tracy High on Aug. 24 and Wood had the best individual score of the day, shooting a 42 for five over par. Stolte tied for second with Bulldogs’ senior Madison Pribble as they both shot a 51.
The roles then switched when Stolte shot a 40 for a 10-over to take second place individually at San Leandro on Aug. 29 where Kimball faced the hosts and Arroyo in a tri match. Wood shot a 43 to trail.
Earlier this month on Sept. 5, the Jags opened VOL play at Manteca Park Golf Course against Sierra High. The Jags duo placed No. 1 and No. 2 to lead the way in a terrific performance as Wood shot a 45 for nine over and Stolte trailed with a 58.
Bigler is very pleased with the way his lead duo has been developing and with the way they have been able to challenge each other despite not having the chance to compete as a team.
“Not many will outwork (Stolte) when it comes to the fundamentals of the game,” he said. “It is starting to show on the course in certain aspects. She is close to putting it all together and when she does, she will be a fierce competitor.”
The Jags ended last week with another tri match against West High and Lathrop High on Sept. 7 and that also marked the first time Suntay joined up with the team.
Getting closer to having the magic five, Bigler’s team played an excellent game to finish 1-2-3 individually. Wood won overall shooting a 47 for 10 over. Stolte came second with a 50. Suntay rounded off the podium shooting a 52.
With just one official appearance under her belt, Bigler is excited to see how Suntay develops for the remainder of the season.
“She came out late and needs a little more course experience,” he said. “She has a textbook swing and with more play, she will be one of the best players in the area.”
The Jags played their most recent game on Monday when they traveled to Creekside in Modesto for the first VOL tournament of the year, sans Suntay. Wood and Stolte maintained their standards however and played well.
Wood tied for second place shooting an 84 for 12 over. Stolte finished 11th out of a pool of 31 golfers as she shot a 105 (+33).
