The Lodi High boys golf team won the 2023 Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) championship at the Swenson Park Golf Course in Stockton on Monday, shooting a team score of 383.

The Flames were led by A.J. Salvetti, who shot a 73 on the Par 72 course. They placed eight ahead of St. Mary’s (391) in second and a good margin ahead of Lincoln (402) in third. In a pool of six teams, Tracy finished fourth and West finished fifth. Tokay did not place due to a disqualification to one of their players.

