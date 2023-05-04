The Lodi High boys golf team won the 2023 Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) championship at the Swenson Park Golf Course in Stockton on Monday, shooting a team score of 383.
The Flames were led by A.J. Salvetti, who shot a 73 on the Par 72 course. They placed eight ahead of St. Mary’s (391) in second and a good margin ahead of Lincoln (402) in third. In a pool of six teams, Tracy finished fourth and West finished fifth. Tokay did not place due to a disqualification to one of their players.
The Bulldogs shot a 430 as a team. West put up a 572 total. The ‘Dogs were led by Steven Lanning on the day. Lanning shot an 80 to finish fifth individually. Cobus Brakke shot an 82 to rank just behind his teammate in sixth place.
Brandon Keith shot an 85 and Owen Moore shot an 88. Lucas Nguyen shot a 95 and Rhett Simmons shot a 125 to cap off the Tracy scorecard.
The Wolf Pack was led by Kaeden Underwood who shot a 110. Shanjeet Brar and Kyler Rhine both shot a 113 to trail closely behind. Anthony Camarena shot a 115. Logan Scheidtmann (121) and Moises Flores (123) rounded off the team.
Up next is the Division 1 tournament at Haggin Oaks Golf Course in Sacramento on May 8.
