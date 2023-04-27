The Lodi High Flames took home the crown at the Annual Tracy Invitational hosted at the Tracy Golf and Country Club on Monday. Tracy High placed fifth to lead participating local teams.
Lodi took the top spot after they shot a 399 as a team. Lincoln placed second with a collective score of 410. Ripon closed out the top three with 412. The Bulldogs scored 429 as a team for fifth place.
West High and Kimball High also fielded teams during the event with the Jaguars coming 9th and the Wolf Pack finishing 18th from a pool of 19 teams.
The Bulldogs were reliably led by sophomore Cobus Brakkee, who also finished fifth individually after shooting a 78 on the Par 72 course. He was trailed by sophomore Owen Moore who shot an 82. Sophomore Brandon Keith and junior Steven Lanning both shot an 86. Sophomore Lucas Nguyen shot a 97. Freshman Rhett Simmons put up a 128 for the ‘Dogs.
The Jaguars scored 464 as a team and were led by Sartaj Dhillon who shot an 86. Brandon Leval shot an 89 while Eraclis Tsirelas shot a 97.
The Wolf Pack ran up their score to 553 and were led by junior Kaeden Underwood who shot a 93. Senior Kyler Rhine shot a 109 and freshman Shivam Maharaj shot a 108.
