The Lodi High Flames took home the crown at the Annual Tracy Invitational hosted at the Tracy Golf and Country Club on Monday. Tracy High placed fifth to lead participating local teams.

Lodi took the top spot after they shot a 399 as a team. Lincoln placed second with a collective score of 410. Ripon closed out the top three with 412. The Bulldogs scored 429 as a team for fifth place.

