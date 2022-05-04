The Mountain House varsity golf team put the cherry on top of an outstanding, undefeated season with a dominant victory in the Western Athletic League Championships on Monday at the Tracy Golf and Country Club.
The Mustangs marched towards a convincing victory, ending the 18-hole course with a collective score of 475, 66 better than runners up Beyer (541). Los Banos just beat out Lathrop by three strokes to claim third with 553.
On an individual level, the Mountain House team enjoyed a good day on the course led by the freshly selected WAC league Most Valuable Player Aayush Nilawar, who tallied 85. Chandler Frahm and team captain Dominic Moreno both scored 89 to tie for second on the team and cap off their All-WAC team selections.
Noah Ursal had 104 and Jonathan Sunny had 108 to complete the best scoring five Mustangs. Chris Beilfuss rounded off the day with 118.
Along with the championship and multiple individual awards for the players, head coach Grant Davis claimed the WAC Coach of the Year honors in the aftermath.
Millennium takes first in CCAA tourney
The Millennium Falcons won a nail-biting Central California Athletic Alliance varsity golf tournament on the Rancho Del Rey golf course in Atwater on Monday.
The Falcons tallied a team score of 285, beating out Big Valley Christian to the overall victory by one stroke. Turlock Christian came third with 289. It was an enthralling day of golf amongst very equally matched competitors.
Leading the way for Millennium was Lohgan Posten with a score of 52 on the 9-hole course. Posten’s performances this season secured him All-CCAA second team honors along with teammate Nathaniel Robertson who had 60 on the day.
Noah Whyte had 53 and JJ Gartner had 56 for the Falcons – two strong performances from two of the most consistent players which resulted in All-CCAA first team selections for the pair. Riley Jenson closed out the pack with 64.
Tracy takes fourth in TCAL championships
The Tri-City Athletic League golf championships took place on Monday at the Elkhorn Golf Course in Stockton. Six teams participated with the Tracy Bulldogs varsity golf team placing fourth. The West Wolf Pack rounded off the competition in sixth.
It was the day of the Lodi Flames, led by the player of the day in Jake Aberle who recorded an impressive score of 70, as they took the TCAL crown after a tight duel with Lincoln. The Trojan’s Ethan Loth had 73 as the second-best individual scorer. Tokay’s Dylan Bristow was third with 74.
As a team, Lodi tallied 399 points to Lincoln’s 405 – truly the finest of margins. In third place, the St. Mary’s Rams had 418.
For Tracy, the Bulldogs had four individual players scoring impressively and keeping the team in the mix but ultimately, in total, it was not enough. Outstanding for the Bulldogs was Jacobus Brakkee with 81.
Justin Kiester tallied 83 for Tracy with both Mason Davis and Owen Moore scoring 88 apiece. Steven Lanning and Brandon Keith trailed with 100 and 114 respectively.
The Wolf Pack didn’t have the best of days with no player able to crack 100 individually. Conner Durant and Kaeden Underwood came closest with 112 and 115 respectively. Asiel Wazeen scored 123 while Luis Macedo and Chris Voss both tallied 133. As a team, West’s score was 616, 50 strokes behind Tokay (562) in fifth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.