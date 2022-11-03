Mountain House High’s Ashley Xu tied for fourth place at the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac Joaquin Section girls’ golf Masters tournament to advance to the NorCal tournament on Nov. 7.

Xu shot 69 on the par-72 course at The Reserve at Spanos Park on Oct. 31 and will advance as one of four at-large golfers to advance to next week’s regional tournament on Monday, Nov. 7, at Berkeley Country Club in El Cerrito – making her the first Mountain House golfer to do so in the school’s history.

