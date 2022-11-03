Mountain House High’s Ashley Xu tied for fourth place at the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac Joaquin Section girls’ golf Masters tournament to advance to the NorCal tournament on Nov. 7.
Xu shot 69 on the par-72 course at The Reserve at Spanos Park on Oct. 31 and will advance as one of four at-large golfers to advance to next week’s regional tournament on Monday, Nov. 7, at Berkeley Country Club in El Cerrito – making her the first Mountain House golfer to do so in the school’s history.
Two Mustangs were on hand to compete as individual qualifiers from the SJS Division 4 tournament, held Oct. 24 at Mather Golf Course. Iryana Frahm shot a 93 round on Monday and just missed out on qualification for the regional tournament.
Pleasant Grove won out as a team with a score of 363 to claim the section title and progress to the NorCal’s – setting the team section record in the process. Granite Bay came second (374) and Lodi completed the team qualifiers in third with a combined score of 380.
Overall, Xu’s score was just three off Granite Bay’s individual winner Ellie Bushnell who shot a 66 to set a new section record and grab a medal. Gianna Singh of Pleasant Grove High placed second (67), and Nikki Chindavong (68) of Rodriguez High placed third and was the top at-large qualifier.
Xu tied with Saanyi Kotti of Folsom to advance to the next stage of the road to state. The fourth individual qualifier was Esther Sheu of El Capitan. She won a one-hole playoff at the end of the day to advance.
The state tournament will be on Nov. 16 at San Gabriel Country Club in San Gabriel.
