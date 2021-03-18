St. Mary’s 218, Tracy 232
Tuesday, Tracy Golf and Country Club, par 36
Tracy – Justin Kiester 39, Mason Davis 44, Chris Francis 44, Jake Shrout 50, Aiden Van Os 55, Elijah Quintana 59.
Lincoln 224, Tracy 251
March 11, Tracy Golf and Country Club, par 36
Tracy - Justin Kiester 42, Mason Davis 47, Chris Francis 50, Aiden Van Os 55, Nick Cortinas 57.
