Lincoln 211, West NS
Tuesday, Brookside Country Club, Stockton, par 36
West - Dylan Mainarick 55, Matthew McRae 51, Ernie Gomez 72.
Mountain House 333, Davis 367
Feb. 25, Tracy Golf and Country Club, par 37
Mountain House - Kailie Snodgrass-Boswell 63, Sofia Thrower 66, Lia Hernandez 66, Taylor Evert 69, Evelyn Holtz 69, Eshaal Naveed 78.
St. Mary’s 204, Tracy 250
Feb. 25, Stockton Golf and Country Club, par 34
Tracy - Justin Kiester 42, Aiden Van Os 46, Mason Davis 47, Jake Shrout 52, Elijah Quintana 63, Nick Cortinas 68.
Central California Athletic Alliance tournament No. 4
Feb. 25, Elkhorn Golf Course, Stockton, par 36
Turlock Christian 286, Venture 310, Millennium 321, Jim Elliot 331, Big Valley 332.
Millennium - Jaden Macairan 52, Chris Smedley 65, Nathan Robertson 66, Reese Murphy 66.
Escalon 186, Kimball 232
Feb. 24, Escalon Golf Course, par 32
Kimball - Mari Tsirelas 40, Lovi Vakalahi 41, Lexi Reese 48, Sophia Stagnaro 49, Jordan Claire 54, Jasdeep Buttar 64.
Mountain House 314, Lathorp 362
Feb. 23, Manteca Park Golf Course, par 36
Mountain House - Evelyn Holtz 57, Taylor Evert 59, Sofia Thrower 64, Lia Hernandez 66, Kailie Snodgrass-Boswell, 68, Eshaal Naveed 75.
