St. Mary’s 234, Tracy 289
Tuesday, Stockton Golf and Country Club, par 36
Tracy – Hayden Andrade 56, Micaela Martinez 57, Emerson Frerichs 58, Melanie Yanke 59, Lauren Hoock 59, Taylor Lynne 64.
Tracy 273, West forfeit
Sept. 28, Tracy Golf and Country Club, par 37
Tracy – Hayden Andrade 51, Taylor Lynne 52, Emerson Frerichs 53, Micaela Martinez 56, Melanie Yanke 61, Lauren Hoock 62.
West - Amara Hackney 51, Madalyn Luepke 63
Kimball 304, Sierra 306
Tuesday, Tracy Golf and Country Club
Kimball - Lovi Vakalahi 53, Mari Tsirelas 57, Jordan Claire 63, Jasdeep Buttar 65, Trinity Brown 66, Luci Stolte 70.
Sierra - Mikaela Manto 40, Anna Dickenson 56, Sydney Ladrido 68, Marissa Alvarez 70, Kate Berdiago 72.
Tracy 280, Lincoln 282
Sept. 30, Tracy Golf and Country Club, par 37
Tracy – Micaela Martinez 52, Hayden Andrade 53, Melanie Yanke 58, Lauren Hoock 58, Emerson Frerichs 59, Taylor Lynne 66.
Lincoln - Miya Hoang 54, Amulya Nakka 56, Gianna Smith 56, Zara Khan 56, Lili Fuji 60, Fiona Shelby 61.
