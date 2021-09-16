Lincoln 264, Tracy 291
Tuesday, Brookside Country Club, Stockton
Tracy - Micaela Martinez 52, Emerson Frerichs 57, Melanie Yanke 60, Lauren Hoock 60, Dani Francis 62, Taylor Lynne 63.
Lincoln – Amulia Naka 46, Miya Hoang 50, Gianna Smith 52, Kaitlyn Yep 58, Lili Fujii 58, Fiona Greiby 60.
Kimball High 274, East Union 276
Tuesday, Manteca Park Golf Course, par 36
Kimball - Lovi Vakalahi 50, Jordan Claire 50, Jasdeep Buttar 51, Mari Tsirelas 56, Trinity Brown 67, Luci Stolte 71.
East Union - Ashley Trinidad 40, Brittney Barrington 43, Dillan Beivines 63, Morgan Geske 64, Alyssa Clapp 66, Ava Gutierrez 70.
Tokay 312, West forfeit
Monday, Tracy Golf and Country Club, par 37
West - Madalyn Luepke 56, Amara Hackney 58.
Tokay - Zoe Bertsch 52, Samantha Hittle 59, Haylee Falkenberg 60, Mary Machado 70, Kiera Griffin 71.
Mountain House 269, Beyer 296, Ceres 348
Tuesday, Tracy Golf and Country Club, par 37
Mountain House – Iryana Frahm 48, Taylor Evert 52, Sofia Thrower 56, Evelyn Holtz 56, Aryssa Leus 57, Kailie Boswell 67.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.