The Tracy High and West High golfers competed at the girls’ Tri-City Athletic League Tournament at Swenson Park Golf Course in Stockton on Monday with the Bulldogs finishing fourth and the Wolf Pack finishing sixth out of six teams.
The ‘Dogs tallied up a team score of 550 and the Wolf Pack finished the day on the course with a score of 663 — meaning both teams failed to qualify for the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section Division 1 tournament which is set to take place on Oct. 25 at the Timber Creek Golf Course in Roseville.
However, three Bulldogs performed well enough individually to earn qualification. Seniors Emerson Frerichs and Hana Yie and sophomore Melanie Yanke placed amongst the six best golfers — outside of the top two teams — to progress.
Frerichs shot a 97 which ranked her third amongst the best of the rest. Yanke and Yie shot 103 and 109 respectively, placing them at fifth and sixth.
Also competing for the Bulldogs, junior Audri Alegre shot a 117 and freshman duo of Reese Foster and Chelby Johnson both tallied 124 on their scorecards.
The league tournament was won by the Lodi Flames who dominated all competition with a team score of 393 — qualifying their whole team for the divisional round. They scored 85 strokes better than the St. Mary’s Rams (478) in second who also qualified as a team.
The Wolf Pack ended their season led by Vanessa Pierson who shot a 121. She was closely followed by Amara Hackney who tallied 125. Olivia Samms was third best on the team with 136. Crystal Macedo shot a 139 and Ximena Soto rounded off the pack with 142.
Next on the agenda for the Bulldog trio travelling up north is the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 1 tournament at Timber Creek Golf Course in Roseville on Tuesday in an attempt at qualifying for the CIF-SJS Masters Tournament which will take place at The Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton on Oct. 31.
