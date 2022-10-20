The Tracy High and West High golfers competed at the girls’ Tri-City Athletic League Tournament at Swenson Park Golf Course in Stockton on Monday with the Bulldogs finishing fourth and the Wolf Pack finishing sixth out of six teams.

The ‘Dogs tallied up a team score of 550 and the Wolf Pack finished the day on the course with a score of 663 — meaning both teams failed to qualify for the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section Division 1 tournament which is set to take place on Oct. 25 at the Timber Creek Golf Course in Roseville.

