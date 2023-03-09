The Tracy High boys golf team took third place at the 14th Annual Yellowjacket Invitational which took place on Monday at the Turlock Country Club.

The Bulldogs finished on 336 total strokes, trailing just behind Ripon Christian (326) and winners Granada (324) of Livermore in what was a tight battle for top spot. Sophomore Cobus Brakkee finished second overall individually, shooting a 74 and placing just three behind winner Ricky Sullivan (71) of El Capitan.

