The Tracy High boys golf team took third place at the 14th Annual Yellowjacket Invitational which took place on Monday at the Turlock Country Club.
The Bulldogs finished on 336 total strokes, trailing just behind Ripon Christian (326) and winners Granada (324) of Livermore in what was a tight battle for top spot. Sophomore Cobus Brakkee finished second overall individually, shooting a 74 and placing just three behind winner Ricky Sullivan (71) of El Capitan.
Sophomore Owen Moore finished 19th for Tracy, shooting an 83. Sophomore Brandon Keith (89) and junior Steven Lanning (90) were just one stroke apart with Keith finishing tied for 32nd and Lanning just below in 34th.
Sophomore Lucas Nguyen rounded out the standings for the ‘Dogs with a 57th place finish after shooting a 102.
The high tournament finish comes in between two non-league preseason matches for Tracy who now sit at 1-1 in the early season. The ‘Dogs kicked off their campaign with a narrow loss to Liberty. Tracy scored 246 as a team to Liberty’s 241.
Most recently, the ‘Dogs found their first win with a convincing victory over Hilmar with Tracy shooting a 227 as a team to Hilmar’s 281.
