The Tracy girls’ varsity golf team has had an up and down start to Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) play and that pattern continued with the Lady Bulldogs (3-4) picking up a win and a loss in two matches last week.
Tracy 278, Tokay 312
Head coach Derek Solano’s team kicked off the week with a big win over the Tokay Tigers on Sept. 28 to get back to .500 (3-3) on the year. An outstanding performance from senior Emerson Frerichs-Silveria led the way as she shot a 49 at Micke Grove Golf Course in Lodi.
On the hosts’ side, not a single player shot under 60. Meanwhile, for the Bulldogs, four players walked off the course with below 60 scorecards with that being the ultimate difference on the final scoreboard.
Sophomore Melanie Yanke and senior Hana Yie emphasized the Bulldogs’ consistency on the day, shooting a 53 and 54 respectively. Junior Audri Alegre joined them with a score of 59. Freshman Reese Foster rounded off the scoring top five by shooting 63. Freshman Chelby Johnson shot 68 on the day.
Lincoln 261, Tracy 281
The Lady Bulldogs then turned around and hosted the Lincoln Trojans at the Tracy Golf and Country Club on Friday in an attempt to build some momentum.
However, despite not playing badly, they did not have enough to contain their visitors with four out of the five top scoring Trojans recording exceptional scores on the par-36 course.
The visitors had two players shoot under 50 and two others finish in the low 50s, setting an extremely high bar for the Bulldogs to reach. The hosts put in a valiant effort, spearheaded by Yanke and Frerichs-Silveria once again, but came up just short.
Yanke was the best on the Bulldogs this time around, shooting 50 on the day. She was trailed by Frerichs-Silveria with 51. Returning junior Danielle Francis placed third on Tracy’s top five, shooting a solid 57. The other two scorers for the ‘Dogs were Yie and Alegre with 60 and 63 respectively. Foster rounded off the team with 68.
