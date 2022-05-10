Tracy’s Justin Kiester dropped a score of 81 at the California Interscholastic Federation Division One tournament at the Elkhorn Golf Club in Stockton on Monday and will advance to the Masters Tournament set to take place at the same venue next week.
Kiester was one of two Bulldogs to progress from the league tournament into the divisionals with outstanding individual results last week. Tracy came up just short as a team – placing fourth – but Kiester and Cobus Brakkee moved on as part of a Tri-City Athletic League team. On Monday, Kiester did the same again.
“Justin is our lone senior and considering the roller coaster career he has had to endure, I am happy that he has reached this level,” Tracy head coach Derek Solano said of his player’s achievement. “He works hard and is deserving.”
Kiester’s score was enough to rank him amongst the nine best individuals who will get a chance to play at the Masters Tournament on May 16, along with the six best teams of the divisional tournament.
It was Davis High who came out on top collectively with a score of 386 to take the division crown. Jesuit came in second with 395, just edging third placed Granite Bay (399) by four points. Lodi, Rocklin and St. Mary completed the six.
Individually, Zach Pollo – representing Whitney High of the Sierra Foothill League – tied overall winners Davis’ Ryan Firpo for 69 which was the best score of the day. Tracy’s Brakkee scored 87 and could not avoid elimination.
