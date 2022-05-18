For varsity golfers, Justin Kiester of Tracy and Chandler Frahm of Mountain House, the California Interscholastic Federation Masters tournament at the Elkhorn Golf Club in Stockton on Monday was the end of the road for the season. But simply getting that far is a feat in itself.
Both the Bulldogs and the Mustangs were eliminated at the league and divisional tournaments, but Kiester and Frahm excelled in their respective divisions to progress as individuals.
From the Masters, only three teams out of 13 and four individuals progress to the Nor Cal tournament. Kiester tallied a score of 91 to finish 94th out of 114 golfers, and Frahm shot 97 to finish 102nd.
The two best hitters of the day – who finished joint first in the individual tournament – were Zachary Mate of Cosumnes Oaks and Ryan Calcagno of Rio Americano. Mate and Calcagno both scored 69 to lead the pack and will move on to the Nor Cal championship on Monday, May 23, and Berkeley Country Club in El Cerrito. Joining them will be Josh Leiker of Rocklin who scored 71 and Jake Aberle of Lodi who tallied 72.
In the cumulative team scoring, Davis came out on top and will bring their whole team to the Nor Cal tourney with a score of 369. Granite Bay came second with 378. Jesuit (382) will complete the three teams advancing to the next stage of competition after beating out Rocklin (385) for third place by three strokes.
