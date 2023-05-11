Tracy High’s Cobus Brakkee and Millennium High’s Noah Whyte secured their spots at the CIF SJS Masters tournament next week with a couple of great performances during the Divisional tournament on Monday, May 8.
Brakkee continued his excellent season individually during the Division 1 tournament at the Haggin Oaks Golf Course in Sacramento.
The Bulldogs’ leader shot a 70 on the Par 72 course to land in a three-way tie for the best individual performance of the tournament with Rocklin’s Luke Price and St. Mary’s Kasey Gaff.
However, with Brakkee’s rivals both securing qualification with their teams, the Tracy golfer topped the list of nine individuals who advanced from the teams below the top six. In the team standings, Granite Bay took first place shooting a 367. Jesuit (373) and Rocklin (375) rounded off the podium.
In Division 6, Whyte had a far different fortune from Brakkee. The Falcons only had three golfers competing at the Ridge Golf Course in Auburn, which was not enough to form a scoring team, meaning their only way of qualifying for the Masters was through the individual standings.
Whyte’s fate was not decided until an extra hole was played at the end of the day as the Falcon shot an 88 on the Par 71 course, finding himself in a three-way tie for the last Masters ticket.
The three golfers were tasked with playing an extra hole to decide who would advance to the tournament set to take place on May 15 at The Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton and Whyte stepped up to the task as he shot a bogey to best his opposition.
