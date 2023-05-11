Former Delta Charter golf star Gabriana Franco is continuing to send shockwaves throughout the NAIA circuit — leading her William Penn University team into the National Championships after securing their second consecutive Heart of America Athletic Conference (HAAC) title.
Franco led the team in stroke average with 78.5 over 20 rounds of competition this spring. She capped her season low at 68 and secured two individual titles to go along with four top 10 finishes.
The Tracy native was named HAAC Player of the Week twice before being selected to the All-League team and securing the Newcomer of the Year award to end her first regular season in college.
Franco was also able to grab her first college hole-in-one during the season. She helped her Statesmen to six tournament crowns throughout the campaign with the league championship being their sixth in the last eight years.
Franco is set to compete at the National Championships in Silvis, Illinois at the end of the month.
