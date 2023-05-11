Former Delta Charter golf star Gabriana Franco is continuing to send shockwaves throughout the NAIA circuit — leading her William Penn University team into the National Championships after securing their second consecutive Heart of America Athletic Conference (HAAC) title.

Franco led the team in stroke average with 78.5 over 20 rounds of competition this spring. She capped her season low at 68 and secured two individual titles to go along with four top 10 finishes.

