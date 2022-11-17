Mountain House High golfer Ashlee Xu capped off an outstanding individual freshman season with a 21st place finish at the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) NorCal girls’ golf tournament at the Berkeley Country Club last Monday.

Xu secured her qualification to the penultimate stage of competition before State by shining at the Masters tournament at The Reserve at Spanos Park on Oct. 31.

