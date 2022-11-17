Mountain House High golfer Ashlee Xu capped off an outstanding individual freshman season with a 21st place finish at the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) NorCal girls’ golf tournament at the Berkeley Country Club last Monday.
Xu secured her qualification to the penultimate stage of competition before State by shining at the Masters tournament at The Reserve at Spanos Park on Oct. 31.
There, Xu shot a 69 (-3) on a Par 72 course to top all at-large qualifiers and book her ticket to El Cerritos.
On Nov. 7, Xu tee’d off at 8 a.m. in hopes of extending her season for one more week.
In the end, the Mustangs’ golfer came up just short – however her bounce back performance on the day was just as impressive as at the Masters.
“I feel very happy that I was able to compete at this level,” Xu told the Tracy Press. “I knew most of the players in the field since we have been competing with each other from a very young age but it feels nice to be able to perform this well in my first season of high school golf.”
Xu shot a 79 on the Par 72 course at BCC and placed just three strokes behind the ninth and final at-large state qualifier, Los Altos’ Camille Thai, who shot a 76.
In the grand scheme of things, Xu did extremely well to even get that close after a rough start on the front nine. Xu shot a +5 to open the day which had her in 31st place before the second half of the course.
A terrific show of character to dust herself off and get back to playing her best golf saw Xu shoot a +2 on the back nine to tie for 10th on that stretch of the course and catapult her up to 21st place – which was her final rank. Xu had two birdies and nine pars on the day.
“The front nine was relatively tough,” she said. “But I just had to grind it out. One thing that I always tell myself is to keep trying and that the round is not over until the very last putt.”
To get this far in your first year of competition at the high school level is a feat in itself. To get so close to state despite a slow start should be even more encouraging. On her day, Xu will know she can do it.
Next season, she will be wiser to the challenges at hand because of the healthy dose of experience that she just took in. The future is looking nothing but bright.
“It’s a great confidence booster to my game,” Xu said. “This experience has definitely made me want to try and make it to State next year.”
