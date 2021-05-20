Tracy 274, West forfeit
May 13, Tracy Golf and Country Club, par 37
Tracy - Hayden Andrade 47, Lily Backster 50, Micaela Martinez 54, Emerson Frerichs 59, Zafira Ahmed 64.
West - Madalyn Luepke 60, Alyssa Munoz 66, Klisha Tongsen 66, Vianna Dayeh 72.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.