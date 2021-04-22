St. Mary’s 253, Tracy 301
April 15, Tracy Golf and Country Club, par 36
Tracy - Lily Backster 56, Emerson Frerichs 56, Hayden Andrade 58, Micaela Martinez 60, Zafira Ahmed 71.
Tracy 293, Lincoln 330
April 13, Tracy Golf and Country Club, par 36
Tracy - Lily Backster 49, Emerson Frerichs 57, Hayden Andrade 60, Micaela Martinez 62, Zafira Ahmed 65.
