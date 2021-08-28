Gabriana Franco’s accomplishments this summer have set her up for even bigger opportunities this fall.
The Delta Charter High senior has continued to improve on her golf game over the summer in U.S. Kids tournaments, the Junior Golf Association of Northern California and Hurricane Junior Golf Tour.
Her local success includes a first-place finish at the JGANC Bumgardner Memorial Junior tournament, July 12 and 13 at Del Rio Country Club in Modesto, where she shot 84 the first day and a 7-over-par 79 the second day.
She also had three third-place finishes in JGANC competition, and at all of these local events during the summer she acquired points that continued to move her up in the rankings, putting her at No. 12 in the JGANC’s girls 16-18 rankings, good enough to qualify her for a series of top national and international events.
The biggest one for her so far this year has been the U.S. Kids Golf World Teen Championship at Pinehurst No. 5 course in North Carolina. That was a three-round tournament played July 22 to 24, where she placed 24th out of 106 golfers, mostly from around the U.S. and also including golfers from Latin America.
She opened with a score of 79, seven over par, on the first day and then shot an even-par 72 on the second day, including four birdies for the day, which put her in 14th place. On the third day she shot a 9-over-par 81.
“After the second day I was excited, because I really wanted to be in the top five, possibly,” she said. “I’m proud of myself for how I played, stuck it through and made my improvements.”
Her father, Adrian Franco, said that Gabriana held up well under the pressure of the high-profile event, which he compared to an LPGA championship, though this one is an amateur tournament with no cash prizes.
“They have sponsors all around the putting greens. A lot of kids have caddies. Your name is on leaderboard and it goes through what you shot and what position you’re in and your picture is up on the board as well,” he said.
Now Gabriana looks forward to similar competition with international prestige. She competes at the California State Fair Junior Championships Saturday at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento, and that will be a warmup for an international championship, U.S. Kids Golf, Vallarta Open, Sept. 17 to 19 at El Tigre Golf Club in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
After that she competes at the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour South Central/West Regional Invitational, Oct. 16 and 17, at The Links at Heartland Crossing in Camby, Indiana.
The biggest one will be the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour National Championship, Dec. 4 and 5, at ChampionsGate Golf Resort – National, in ChampionsGate, Florida.
“I’m excited to go to new spots and play in different places I haven’t played before,” Gabriana said, adding that she has also learned to be calm in her game and not worry about the pressure of competing among the world’s top golfers in her age group.
“I feel like with any sport you are always are scanning the competition, but in the end, I just have to trust my game and play my game mentally and physically rather than try to beat anybody else,” she said.
“The only person I’m really in competition with is myself and my last score. I do get nervous at times, but I go out there and release all of the tension and just play for fun, and that’s what helps me calm down and just be able to play a smooth 18 holes.”
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
