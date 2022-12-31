The Tracy High Bulldogs went 2-2 for the 39th Tracy Breakfast Lions/Tom Hawkins Girls Basketball Tournament, which concluded Friday, which the West Wolf Pack went 1-3 for the week.

“We always like brining in new teams from around our area but also throughout Northern California,” said Tracy coach Derek Eaton. “We’ve got a team from Sacramento in Grant this year, Castlemont from Oakland. We always like seeing new competition, seeing some different styles of basketball. It helps us adapt and prepare for the different elements and different things that teams can offer.”

