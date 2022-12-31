The Tracy High Bulldogs went 2-2 for the 39th Tracy Breakfast Lions/Tom Hawkins Girls Basketball Tournament, which concluded Friday, which the West Wolf Pack went 1-3 for the week.
“We always like brining in new teams from around our area but also throughout Northern California,” said Tracy coach Derek Eaton. “We’ve got a team from Sacramento in Grant this year, Castlemont from Oakland. We always like seeing new competition, seeing some different styles of basketball. It helps us adapt and prepare for the different elements and different things that teams can offer.”
From Tuesday through Friday 16 teams competed, with Grant the tournament champion, defeating Mt. Diablo High of Concord 43-42 on Friday night. The third-place team was Pacheco High of Los Banos, beating Golden Valley High of Merced 44-36 on Friday. Also collecting consolation trophies after going 3-1 for the week were Stagg High of Stockton, beating Tokay of Lodi 41-16, and Gregori High of Modesto, defeating Tracy High 55-36.
The Gregori Jaguars jumped out to an early lead on Friday in the consolation final of the Lions/Hawkins Tournament, holding a 17-10 lead after the first quarter and extending that to a 30-18 lead at the half. Tracy junior Aliya Tipton led Tracy both in scoring and rebounding with junior Amaya Martinez scoring on a couple shots as well.
They couldn’t stop the Jaguars from going on a 16-3 scoring run starting in the second and going into the third. Tipton hit another 3-point shot in the fourth quarter to put Bulldogs back on pace and senior Stephanie Chavez also hit an outside shot for three more while Tracy’s defense kept the Jaguars in check through the final frame, though Gregori ended up getting plenty of chances from the free throw line to maintain the Jaguars’ lead at the end.
Tipton was Tracy’s scoring leader with a game-high 17 points, while Gregori got scoring contributions from 10 of the Jaguars’ 12 players, including 12 points for senior Katie Smith and nine points from freshman Lily Staggs. The Jaguars also went 11-for-17 at the free-throw line.
“Overall I know tonight wasn’t the best performance out of our girls,” Tracy coach Derek Eaton said, though he was encouraged to see the team play hard through the 4-day tournament.
“I think overall it really brought our team together. We’ve had a lot of injuries and illnesses and now we are trying to come together as a unit, trying to see the rotation as far as substituting and all of that.”
Tracy now stands at 8-9 with one more non-league game at Galt on Tuesday before starting Tri-City Athletic League play on Friday at Tokay High in Lodi.
After a slow start the West High girls could not gain back their momentum until late in the game in Friday’s fourth game of the Lions/Hawkins tournament. Meanwhile the Oakdale Mustangs outrebounded the Pack and hit their free throws consistently to bring Oakdale the 41-27 win.
A 3-point shot from Abigail Cardoso and a series of free throws from India Williams put West on the scoreboard in the first quarter, but Oakdale soon had a 10-point lead, which the Mustangs were able to maintain for most of the first half, holding a 20-11 lead at the break.
The Wolf Pack picked up some offensive momentum in the fourth quarter as Williams, Athena Pastran, Hannah Cardoso and Abigail Cardoso hit their shots.
“I am proud of the way they fought, even at the end they were hustling and getting on defense. I see no quit in them,” said West coach Lee Aptaker, adding that while a strong fourth quarter was the bright spot on Friday, aggressive play from the Pack was also costly as it gave the Mustangs more opportunities from the free throw line.
“Free throws were the difference in this game. They made most of theirs and we missed most of ours,” he said.
Oakdale went 15 for 30 from the line while West went 6 for 22.
Williams was West’s scoring leader on Friday with 11 points, including two 3-point shots, and Evelyn Orosco pulled in five rebounds. Oakdale junior Brooke Wheat scored a game-high 17 points, and Oakdale freshman Avery Gleason scored nine points and grabbed nine rebounds.
The loss puts West at 3-11, with the Wolf Pack starting Tri-City Athletic League play on Wednesday at Lodi High. Aptaker said the tournament is a good tuneup for a young team.
“This is good growth for us. We’re getting ready for league and I think this year is probably the most parity we’ve had in our league for a while.”
The Bulldogs outpaced Ripon in three of four quarters Thursday, claiming a 42-31 win and a chance to play for a consolation trophy.
Junior Aliyah Tipton set the pace for Tracy in the first quarter, scoring seven points as Tracy took a 10-6 lead. Ripon regrouped in the second quarter, outscored Tracy, and made it a 17-17 tie at the half.
Tracy was back in control in the third quarter as sophomore Kyrrah Dowell hit a string of shots and junior Amaya Martinez hit her second 3-point shot of the night. Tracy continued to dominate through the fourth quarter as Tipton sank another 3-point shot. She finished with a game-high 21 points, including 12 of 18 free throws, and Martinez totaled eight points.
The Wolf Pack struggled on offense in Thursday’s third-round game, falling to Stagg High of Stockton 48-13. Evelyn Orozco hit two of the Wolf Pack three field goals for the game while Stagg stayed in control for the entire game, including a 24-4 scoring run in the third quarter. Stagg junior Jameelah Pharms and senior Leilana Madrazo were Thursday’s leading scorers with 16 points each.
